Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Lands Alexander Nikishin For 19-Year-Old Prospect, Picks

A trade pitch created by a prominent NHL analyst would send Alexander Nikishin to the Toronto Maple Leafs from the Carolina Hurricanes, pairing him with new arrival Darren Raddysh atop a retooled blue line. The proposed trade was assembled by analyst Jesse Courville-Lynch of The Hockey Writers.

Nikishin, who played last season with the eventual Stanley Cup champions, requested a trade after the Hurricanes lifted the Cup, and appears to be skipping training camp entirely while his next contract and destination stay unresolved.

The 24-year-old defenseman, drafted 69th overall in 2020, spent six seasons developing in the KHL before signing an entry-level deal with Carolina in April 2025. He debuted with 33 points across 81 games last season, adding 94 blocked shots and 132 hits while earning a spot on the NHL’s All-Rookie Team.

Hurricanes General Manager Eric Tulsky has said Nikishin will not report without a new contract in place, according to The Athletic. Recent comparable defensemen have landed between $7.2 million and $9.4 million annually, and Nikishin is believed to be seeking roughly $9.5 million a year, according to Pro Hockey Rumors.

Maple Leafs Weigh Alexander Nikishin’s Cap Cost

Toronto would need to shed money to fit a seven-year deal worth close to $10 million annually onto its books. The Hockey Writers‘ framework calls for moving Morgan Rielly’s $7.5 million cap hit and Dakota Joshua’s $3.25 million to create the space. Toronto currently sits roughly $2.8 million over the salary cap, and while Rielly drew trade interest all summer, no serious offer materialized this summer, according to The Athletic. Rielly remains on the roster heading into the season.

The return package for Carolina, in Courville-Lynch’s trade pitch, centers on forward Tinus Luc Koblar, Toronto’s 2025 second-round pick.

Born in Slovenia and raised in Norway, the 19-year-old signed a three-year entry-level contract with Toronto after leading Norway to a bronze medal at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. He posted eight goals in 47 games for Leksands IF in Sweden’s top league last season.

Carolina would also collect Toronto’s 2029 first-round pick, 2027 second-rounder and a Columbus Blue Jackets 2027 second-round pick acquired in the Bobby McMann trade. That last pick already changed hands twice, routed from Columbus to Seattle before landing in Toronto’s possession. Altogether, the return amounts to one first-rounder three years out, two seconds and a ranked prospect for a 24-year-old, Cup-winning defenseman now an unsigned restricted free agent.

Maple Leafs-Hurricanes Trade’s Long-Term Payoff

For Toronto, the appeal is straightforward. General Manager John Chayka added Raddysh in a sign-and-trade from Tampa Bay this summer, but the blue line still lacks a true top pairing, and locking up a physical defenseman for seven years would fill that gap immediately. The championship pedigree matters too, even though Nikishin’s playoff role shrank to under 15 minutes a night as Carolina’s run advanced.

For Carolina, moving on from Nikishin preserves flexibility behind an expensive defense corps and turns an unsigned restricted free agent into a prospect plus three picks. The Hurricanes sidestep a holdout and restock a pipeline thinned by their title run, even while giving up a player who already looked like a future top-four piece.

Nikishin and the Hurricanes remain at an impasse, but The Hockey Writers trade pitch gives a projection of where his value could land if what seems like an inevitable trade materializes.