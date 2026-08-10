Maple Leafs Eye $35 Million Former No. 2 Draft Pick in Free Agency: Report

Toronto is reportedly showing interest in unrestricted free agent winger Patrik Laine, a move that would reunite the sniper with the player picked one spot ahead of him in 2016.

The Maple Leafs are chasing pure scoring punch in a summer already defined by aggressive spending, and Laine’s name landing on their radar this deep into August signals how thin his market has become.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among several teams connected to Laine since free agency opened July 1, joining the New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Tampa Bay Lightning and, more recently, the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Montreal Gazette reporter Herb Zurkowsky.

“If a club is seeking offense, Laine can deliver,” Zurkowsky wrote, as quoted by The Hockey Writers.

Patrik Laine’s Fit With Maple Leafs

A Toronto signing would reunite Laine with Auston Matthews, taken first overall in that 2016 draft one pick before Laine went to Winnipeg. Beyond the nostalgia, the Maple Leafs missed the playoffs at 32-36-14 last season and are mid-retool under new general manager John Chayka, who has prioritized secondary scoring and a heavier power play.

Laine’s calling card, a heavy one-timer that produced 224 goals and 422 points across 537 career games, according to PuckPedia, still projects as a specialized weapon Toronto lacks. He managed 20 goals in 52 games for the Montreal Canadiens in 2024-25, many on the man advantage, before a core-muscle injury wiped out most of his 2025-26 season. He played just five games and logged one assist before landing on injured reserve last November. His defensive game has long been a weak point, which is why teams view him as a specialist add rather than a full-lineup solution.

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Salary Cap Situation

Laine is now an unrestricted free agent with no contract on the books. His last deal, a four-year, $34.8 million pact worth $8.7 million annually, was signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets on July 22, 2022, and expired after last season.

Because Laine logged more than 400 NHL games and spent over 100 days on injured reserve, he qualifies for a one-year, performance-bonus structure typically reserved for entry-level players or veterans 35 and older, according to The Hockey News. That format allows a modest base salary, with bonuses tied to games, goals or points that only hit the current cap if a team’s total bonuses exceed 7.5 percent of the ceiling. Anything beyond that rolls into next season’s number.

That flexibility is important for a Toronto club with no breathing room to speak of. The Maple Leafs carry a projected cap hit of roughly $106.75 million against a 2026-27 ceiling near $104 million, leaving them about $2.75 million over, according to PuckPedia’s team cap tracker. A low-base, bonus-heavy Laine contract would barely dent that number up front, though Toronto would still need to clear a roster spot to fit him.

The Maple Leafs already reshaped their forward group and crease this summer, adding goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, drafting Gavin McKenna first overall and signing depth wingers built for two-way reliability rather than pure scoring. None of those additions replace a finisher who can command power-play minutes, which is exactly the gap Laine would fill. A short-term, incentive-based contract would let Toronto test that fit without tying up long-term money the front office may need for future extensions.

Whether Toronto pursues him further likely hinges on medical clearance and Laine’s willingness to accept a prove-it deal rather than a return to Europe.