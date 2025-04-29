‘Needs to Step Up’: NHL Analyst Calls Out Maple Leafs’ $53 Million Superstar

The Toronto Maple Leafs are up 3-1 in their playoff series against the Ottawa Senators, but Toronto’s captain, Auston Matthews, hasn’t been as dominant as some may want.

Matthews is one of the best players in the NHL and is one of the best goal scorers. However, in the playoffs through four games, Matthews has just 1 goal, but does have 5 assists. Although he is playing well on the defensive end, NHL analyst Nick Kypreos believes Matthews needs to take his game to another level, especially in games where Toronto can close out the series.

“This guy needs to step up this time now. Even if you aren’t shooting in the net, you have to look like you’re the best player on the ice,” Kypreos said on Real Kyper & Bourne on April 28.

Kypreos’ co-host Justin Bourne agreed with the former NHLer as he believes Matthews needs to be the reason why Toronto wins an elimination game.

“We know he has another gear, we know what it looks like when he hits that other gear. In one of these moments, you’d like to see him have one of those games,” Bourne said.

The criticism from Kypreos and Bourne to Matthews is about his play in elimination games or games when the Maple Leafs have a chance to move on in the series. So, they are hopeful he steps up in Game 5 at home on April 29 when the Maple Leafs have a chance to eliminate the Ottawa Senators.

Matthews is in the first year of his four-year, $53 million deal. In the regular season, he recorded 33 goals and 45 assists for 78 points in 67 games.

Maple Leafs’ Matthews Not Concerned About Health

Matthews dealt with injuries this season, and he even had to go to Germany to get checked out.

However, the injury appeared not to be an issue in the second half of the season. But, Matthews didn’t participate in practice on April 28 and barely skated on April 29 in the morning skate. Matthews says he’s just listening to his body as he left like he needed some extra rest.

“I just listen to the body,” Matthews said. “Sometimes you just feel like you need a little extra rest or time off the ice.”

As for how healthy he is, Matthews says everyone is banged up, but he’s fine to be playing through it.

“Everybody’s grinding right now,” Matthews said. “I mean, it’s that point in the season where it’s hard, physical hockey, and you’re always gonna go through different things. So, it’s nothing that’s abnormal. So, it’s not really something that’s… I dunno. It’s not a big deal.”

Matthews was selected first overall by Toronto in 2016.

Maple Leafs Coach Believes Rest is a Good Thing

Although Matthews isn’t practicing ahead of Game 5, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube has no issue with that.

Instead, Berube has trust in his guys that they are doing what is best for them to be in the best shape possible for the game.

“If they feel like they need a little more rest, I feel like it’s a good thing,” Berube said. “He’s played a lot of hockey, and he’s good at managing his body and what he needs. A lot like Johnny Tavares. He’s learned a lot from probably Johnny and watching him over the years and how he does things. And he’s pretty dialled in with that department.”

Toronto will host Ottawa in Game 5 on April 29 at 7 p.m. ET.