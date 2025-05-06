Analyst Calls Out Sam Bennett For ‘Cheap Shot’ on Maple Leafs’ Stolarz

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series, but it may have come with a price.

Toronto’s starting goalie, Anthony Stolarz, left the game and ended up having to leave the game on a stretcher. In the first period, Stolarz was hit in the head by a shot that knocked off his helmet. Then, in the second round, Sam Bennett hit Stolarz in the back of the head with an elbow, with no penalty being called.

That hit ended up being the reason why Stolarz left the game with concussion-like symptoms. After the game, Sportsnet NHL analyst Justin Bourne called it a cheap shot and thought Bennett knew what he was doing.

“This is clearly an element of his game. There’s greasy, and I like greasy, and there’s cheap, and this guy to me is on the wrong side of that line,” Bourne said on Leafs Talk. “He throws cheap shots that are intended to hurt people. I don’t think there is enough force involved in this Bennett one that the league is saying we can’t suspend for that. Also, Stolarz had been hit in the head earlier, maybe that complicates things. There’s no doubt what he’s trying to do. There’s no doubt the outcome is an injury.”

As Bourne says, Bennett is known for playing near the line, but he believes this hit crossed the line. However, it was revealed on May 6 that there will be no suspension or fine on Bennett for the hit.

Maple Leafs Coach Believes Hit on Stolarz Was Dirty

After the Maple Leafs won 5-4 in Game 1, Toronto coach Craig Berube called out the hit on Stolarz.

Berube thought Bennett’s hit was dirty and was a clear elbow to the head. He was also surprised there wasn’t a penalty on the play.

“Elbow to the head. Clearly, clear as day,” Berube said. “We handled it the way we should handle it. I’m not sure why there’s not a call on it. But you know I get it, they miss calls, but it’s clearly a penalty.”

As for an update, Berube said Stolarz was still being evaluated as he was transported to the hospital.

Berube, meanwhile, wouldn’t comment on a potential suspension, as he says he’d leave that to the league.

“It is up to the league,” Berube said. “They will do what they think is necessary on that play. It is not for me to comment on. That is their job, and they will do it.”

However, the league won’t suspend Bennett, who will be in the lineup in Game 2 against Toronto on May 7.

Doctor Speculates Maple Leafs’ Stolarz’s Injury

After the game ended, Doctor Chris Nowinski, who is also the founder of Concussion Legacy Foundation, gave his thoughts on the injury.

Nowinski said the signs weren’t good, which included Stolarz shaking his head and throwing up as those are signs of a concussion.

“Anthony Stolarz likely suffered a first #concussion 5 minutes into the game when he took a puck to face that knocked his mask off. 25 seconds after the hit he did a SHAAKE (Spontaneous Headshake after a Kinematic Event) which predicts concussion 72% of the time,” Nowniski wrote…

“When I initially posted on Anthony Stolarz I didn’t know they initially left him in for more than two minutes until he started vomiting on the bench. We need to do better. PSA: If you vomit multiple times after a brain injury, get to the emergency room,” Nowinski added.

If Stolarz can’t play in Game 2, Toronto will start Joseph Woll.