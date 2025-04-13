Analyst Gives Surprising Answer to Maple Leafs’ Most Dissapointing Player

The Toronto Maple Leafs are closing in on clinching the Atlantic division as they have had a stellar year.

Although Toronto is one of the best teams this season, some players have struggled to live up to expectations. As the NHL season is coming to a close, NHL analyst Jonas Siegel of The Athletic named Max Domi the most disappointing Maple Leafs player this season.

“Not only has Domi, in the first year of a four-year contract, had two goal droughts of more than 20 games, he also hasn’t set up nearly as many goals as last season — fewer than half as many at five-on-five in fact,” Siegel wrote. “In Year 2 as a Leaf, Domi has taken significantly more penalties than he’s drawn. His giveaways have spiked, and he’s mostly struggled at third-line center.”

Domi has struggled this season to produce offense, but it is surprising that he was named the team’s most disappointing player. Ryan Reaves struggled so much that he was sent down to the AHL, as he would have been a better option.

Domi is in the first year of his four-year, $15 million deal with the Maple Leafs this season. He’s recorded 8 goals and 23 assists for 31 points in 71 games.

Max Domi Believes Maple Leafs Team is Special

Toronto is one of the best teams in the NHL and looks like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

During the season in December, Domi spoke to Heavy.com and called this group a special team, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see the success they are having.

“What he does on a day-to-day basis is absolutely incredible,” Domi said to Heavy.com about Auston Matthews. “We want to just help support him in any way we can, and we’re very lucky to have him. I mean, you look at Willy (Nylander). Look at Mitchy (Marner), Johnny (Tavares). Morgan Rielly, there’s so many big guys on this team that are just remarkable. The young kids coming up, we’ve got a great mix. It’s a special group. And, I mean, you said it, Auston is one of the best to do it. So he’s driving the ship in the right direction. It’s great to be one of the guys to help out.”

Domi and the Maple Leafs clinched home ice advantage for at least the first round on April 12 with their win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Domi Pleased the Maple Leafs Clinched Home Ice

Toronto clinched home ice for at least the first round and is closing in on having it for at least the first two rounds.

Having home-ice advantage in the playoffs is key, and Domi says he’s fired up for the fanbase to experience that.

“It’s huge. Any time you can lock up that, it’s massive,” Domi said. “Whoever we’re going to play, it’s going to be a heck of a battle in the first round. Hopefully, our fans are ready to go because we will be, for sure.”

The Maple Leafs are 49-26-4 and are expected to play the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.