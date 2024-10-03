Insider: Maple Leafs Pushed Star Forward to Request a Trade in Offseason

NHL insider Nick Kypreos believes the Toronto Maple Leafs tried to get John Tavares to request a trade this offseason.

Tavares decided to relinquish his captaincy this offseason. But, it was a decision that the Maple Leafs front office also had a hand in. Kypreos believes the Leafs were hoping taking the captaincy from Tavares would frustrate him enough to agree to waive his no-trade clause and request a trade.

“Listen, if it could help alleviate the cap, the Leafs were prepared to hear that from him, but he didn’t go down that road…,” Kypreos said on Real Kyper & Bourne on October 2. “I know some players out there who have worn the ‘C’ and said, ‘If you don’t think I can still do this or don’t want me to do that, then get rid of me.'”

However, Kypreos’ co-host Justin Bourne believes Tavares likely thought about that. But, he realized being in Toronto is a better spot than most of the league.

“He probably saw how quickly it would have gone from, ‘You don’t think I can lead, then send me out of here!’ to the next day being in Columbus or something,” Bourne said.

Had Tavares requested a trade, it would have been a massive deal and would have shaken up Toronto’s core group.

Tavares is entering the final year of his seven-year $77 million deal. Last season, he skated in 80 games recording 29 goals and 36 assists for 65 points.

Tavares Thought it Was Time to Give up Maple Leafs Captaincy

Tavares was named captain of the Maple Leafs ahead of the 2019-20 season.

After serving as Toronto’s captain for five seasons, he felt like it was time to give up the captaincy so Auston Matthews could lead the team.

“I just wanted to let him know what I thought about him. That I thought the time was now for him to take charge and be the captain and be the leader of our club and how ready he was for it,” Tavares said. “He’s got my full support to continue what when I came here six years ago to do and wanting to bring the Stanley Cup back here to Toronto and finding a way to do that.”

Tavares signed with Toronto in the summer of 2018 to play for his hometown team.

Tavares Wants to Remain in Toronto

With Tavares entering the final year of his deal, he has made it clear he wants to sign an extension with the team.

Tavares said he is focused on trying to win the Stanley Cup. However, he has made it clear he wants to sign an extension.

“All I am going to control is go out there and play at a very high level. Help our team focus on trying to win a Stanley Cup this year,” Tavares said at media day on September 18. “That’s what our goal is and what our goal has been since I’ve come here. I have a tremendous amount of belief in this group from when I’ve came to now and the evolution of everything.

“But, whenever that comes, obviously hopefully something can be worked out. It’s not something I am going to talk about or focus on every single day. But, obviously, I want to be here. I want to be here long term and hopefully that happens.”

Tavares has skated in 1109 career games recording 456 goals and 584 assists for 1040 points.