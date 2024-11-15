Analyst Links Maple Leafs to Trading for $20 Million Center

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a need at center and will likely address it before the trade deadline.

NHL analyst Corey Abbott of The Hockey Writers believes the Maple Leafs will trade for one and links them to San Jose Sharks’ Mikael Granlund.

“Mikael Granlund has been productive for the offensively-challenged San Jose Sharks since joining the team in 2023-24,” Abbott wrote. “He topped the Sharks with 48 assists and 60 points across 69 appearances last campaign. Through 17 contests this season, he leads the club in goals (seven), assists (11), points (18), power-play points (seven), and shots on goal (57).

“The 33-year-old forward carries a $5 million cap hit and doesn’t have any trade protection. His future with the Sharks is uncertain, and it would make plenty of sense for general manager (GM) Mike Grier to trade the pending UFA to a contender,” Abbott added. “Grier has already made one move with Leafs GM Brad Treliving this season, acquiring Timothy Liljegren for a 2025 third-round pick, a 2026 sixth-round selection and fellow blueliner Matt Benning on Nov. 4. Granlund would be a great middle-six addition for Toronto.”

Granlund is in the final year of his four-year $20 million deal. He could be Toronto’s third-line center and add some much-needed depth scoring to the bottom of the lineup.

Granlund has skated in 17 games recording 7 goals and 11 assists for 18 points.

Analyst Says Maple Leafs Need to Address Center Position

Toronto has a need down the middle of the ice, especially come playoff time.

The Maple Leafs have Auston Matthews and John Tavares as its top two centers, but by adding Granlund, he could be the team’s third-line center. It would also move Max Domi to the wing, which in turn, would make Toronto that much deeper.

“The Maple Leafs will need to free up some cap space to make moves, but that’s an obstacle that hasn’t prevented moves from happening across the NHL in previous seasons,” Abbott added. “The team prioritized the back end and goaltending during the summer, and the results have been fruitful. However, the forward group needs attention leading into the postseason, and Toronto should be in the mix for depth down the middle.”

With Granlund also in the last year of his deal, he should be available at the deadline given the Sharks are not a playoff team.

Maple Leafs Dealing With Key Injuries

Toronto has some key injuries to the forward group including captain Matthews.

Along with Matthews, Max Pacioretty and Calle Jarnkrok are both out with injuries. With all the injuries, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube says people need to step up.

“We definitely have to mix it up a little bit,” Berube said. “Put somebody back in (Pacioretty’s) spot, somebody that’s a player of his caliber and type that we need on that line, so that’s just things we are going to have to tinker with a little bit and find the right fit.”

Matthews’ was expected to return to the ice on November 12 but that didn’t happen. It’s now uncertain when he will return to the ice.

The Maple Leafs will next play the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, November 16.