Analyst Explains Why Veteran Forward Shouldn’t Make Maple Leafs Roster

NHL analyst James Tanner of Editor in Leaf doesn’t think Max Pacioretty should make the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pacioretty agreed to a PTO with the Maple Leafs with all signs pointing to him getting a roster spot. In the preseason, Pacioretty has had success as he had 2 goals in one game, but Tanner thinks Pacioretty making the roster is a huge mistake.

“Through three games of training camp, it’s clear the Leafs made a mistake. They have a glut of young, exciting players on their roster and really no need at all for Pacioretty. To say nothing of other vets such as Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf whose jobs appear to be in great jeopardy as well,” Tanner wrote.

The Maple Leafs have limited cap space and will likely have to trade someone to make room on the roster to sign Pacioretty. Given Pacioretty has dealt with injuries over the last few seasons, Tanner doesn’t think he deserves a roster spot.

“Realistically, he was a below-replacement player last year. At age 35 the climb back to just being a playable NHL player is extremely long and unlikely. To reach his former levels of stardom is a literal impossibility. Pacioretty did not play in the Leafs’ second game. But, he suited up against Montreal on Thursday and was awful,” Tanner wrote.

“He finished with a 38% xGoals rating in a game where Easton Cowan and Nick Robertson were dominant. He was also vastly outplayed by Holmberg and McMann,” Tanner added. “It’s just too far to climb. He’s too old and banged up. Sorry to say this. But, it’s in the Leafs’ best interest to part ways with him and give opportunities to younger players.”

Pacioretty has skated in 902 NHL games recording 330 goals and 338 assists for 668 points.

Insider Says Pacioretty Will be Signed by Maple Leafs

Pacioretty was linked to the Maple Leafs for quite some time and he ended up signing a PTO deal with Toronto.

However, NHL insider Elliotte Freidman of Sportsnet said there is a handshake agreement for Pacioretty to get a contract at the end of training camp.

This will not be a PTO, if there was any doubt already https://t.co/yOfT7a0fIj — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 23, 2024

“This will not be a PTO, if there was any doubt already,” Friedman wrote.

Pacioretty is expected to get a one-year deal near the league minimum and be a bottom-six forward for the Maple Leafs.

He’s currently been practicing on Toronto’s third line with Pontus Holmberg and Nick Robertson.

Maple Leafs Coach Impressed With Pacioretty

With Pacioretty on a PTO, he says he needs to prove himself to earn a roster spot.

Yet, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube has been impressed with Pacioretty’s play so far.

“He looks really good. I mean, he looks really strong for me. The normal Patch that I’ve seen in the past,” Berube said. “In camp here, he’s been physical in my opinion too, which is good to see. He’s a big, strong guy, and he’s got a very good shot, we all know that. But his skating looks really good to me, which is a good sign.”

The Maple Leafs have two preseason games left before opening their season on October 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.