Analyst Urges Maple Leafs to Sign 1000 Game Veteran Forward

Analyst and former NHL player Frankie Corrado believes the Toronto Maple Leafs should bring back veteran James van Riemsdyk.

Van Riemsdyk played for the Maple Leafs from 2012 until 2018 and the now 35-year-old has been a free agent since July 1. He played last season for the Boston Bruins and recorded 11 goals and 27 assists for 38 points in 71 games.

Although van Riemsdyk is not a top-line player anymore, Corrado believes there is a fit for him on the Maple Leafs roster who need help at left-wing.

“I like the name JVR. Not just because of the nostalgia because he was here, although that helps. I think for a guy that would be playing lower in the lineup, and probably on your second power-play unit, that makes sense to me. You talk about scoring, the power play always seems to dry up in the playoffs, and if you could find an extra goal you don’t account for here and there over the course of a seven-game series that would help. I think JVR would be more inclined to do something like that,” Corrado said on TSN 1050 OverDrive on August 29.

Van Riemsdyk could be the Maple Leafs’ second or third-line left winger and contribute to the power play as Corrado says. His familiarity with the market would also be a benefit as he was a fan-favorite with Toronto during his time with the Maple Leafs.

In his NHL career, van Riemsdyk has skated in 1011 games recording 311 goals and 318 assists for 629 points. He was selected second overall in the 2007 NHL draft and has been in the league since the 2009-10 season.

Insider Believes Maple Leafs Have Interest in van Riemsdyk

Toronto has a need at left wing with Nick Robertson remaining an RFA who has also requested a trade.

Another popular name along with van Riemsdyk that the Maple Leafs have been linked to is Max Pacioretty. According to TSN’s NHL insider Chris Johnston, the Leafs have expressed interest in signing Pacioretty.

“Certainly someone that the Leafs have some interest in, that they’ve looked at and really I think that Max has to make a decision for himself, because it’s not just the Leafs that have knocked on his door,” Johnston told First Up on TSN Radio 1050 on September 3. “Toronto, we’ve talked about some of the lack of depth on the left wing or maybe being an area that they’d like to secure Pacioretty.”

Johnston claims Pacioretty has other offers along with the Maple Leafs as he is weighing his options.

“Toronto certainly is not his only option so we’ll just have to see. It’s not as though he’s got tons of them, but as the summer is winding to a close here, he’s in a position where I think he’s going to be able to sign a contract rather than a tryout and the Leafs are among the teams, I think, with some interest there,” Johnston added.

Pacioretty has skated in 902 NHL games recording 330 goals and 338 assists for 668 points.

Maple Leafs Linked to Left-Wingers

With Robertson’s future in the air, Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Freidman said Toronto is exploring the left-wing market.

“I think there are things percolating out there, including Toronto considering left-wing options,” Friedman reported.

The Maple Leafs have invited Steven Lorentz to training camp on a professional tryout, but he is a centerman, so there still is a need at left wing.

Toronto has just over $1.2 million in cap space, according to PuckPedia.