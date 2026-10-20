Maple Leafs Asking Price for Flames’ Zach Whitecloud Revealed

The asking price from the Toronto Maple Leafs for Calgary Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud has been revealed by an NHL insider.

It’s no secret that the Maple Leafs are looking for help on their blueline, which is the weakest part of the team’s roster.

To that end, there have been rumors that the Maple Leafs could be interested in Whitecloud from the Flames, especially since Calgary is in a rebuilding phase and would likely prefer to get some picks and prospects for the veteran defenseman, as the playoffs are likely out of reach for the Flames this year.

But if Toronto wants Whitecloud, then they will have to cough up a high price.

Flames Have Big Ask for Zach Whitecloud

Per NHL insider David Pagnotta, who was a guest on Leafs Morning Take, the Flames have a big ask for Whitecloud.

“He’s got another year on his contract at a $2.75 million cap hit. The money is sweet. The contract is sweet. His capabilities are sweet for a lot of teams; they like what he brings to the table. I wouldn’t necessarily categorize him as a No. 3. Can he slot into that No. 4 role consistently on a good team? Probably, maybe. In a perfect world, if you’re a Cup contender, Zach Whitecloud’s on your third pair, but that’s a hell of a third pair to possess. So, in theory, would he work as a second pair? Sure, and the fact that he’s got a lower cap hit for his capabilities makes him that much more attractive,” Pagnotta said.

“I’ve got to imagine that you’re looking at an A-minus-caliber prospect, maybe a B-plus, and a high draft pick, would be my guess. Or some variation. Maybe it’s a first-round pick and a lower prospect or whatever. But it’s not a low price for Zach Whitecloud because of his capabilities and also the cap hit factoring in. And there is a lot of interest in this player. Calgary’s going to be an interesting player overall between now and the trade deadline. They do have some pieces, like Whitecloud, and they have guys that are on expiring deals, like Morgan Frost, that are going to generate some interest as we get close to the deadline.

“But it’s an interesting one. That type of player would certainly be (someone) Toronto would probably be all over. I know the previous regime under (Brad) Treliving really loved the player. I think there’s interest in the current regime. It’s just a matter of how do you get that price a little more palatable?”

Zach Whitecloud NHL Career

Whitecloud is a 29-year-old Canadian defenseman who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018. He spent the first 7.5 seasons of his NHL career in Vegas, winning the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023, before being traded to Calgary at the 2025 NHL trade deadline, along with two draft picks, in exchange for Rasmus Andersson.

In 407 regular-season games played, Whitecloud has scored 23 goals and 88 points, while also playing in 78 playoff games with five goals and 17 points. He is better known as a defense-first defenseman, which is something that Toronto needs right now, making him an excellent target for Maple Leafs GM John Chayka if he is willing to pay Calgary the apparent high price tag that they have put on the player.