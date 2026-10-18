Maple Leafs’ Blue Line Plans Come Into Focus, Friedman Says

The Toronto Maple Leafs next moves have come into focus following an interesting revelation.

According to insider Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs are looking to see what their next move will be. And while it’s unclear what the move could be, there’s one thing clear: It won’t be a reactionary action.

The notable insider discussed during the most recent edition of Saturday Headlines that the organization is looking to move a “premium asset” for a “difference-maker.”

Now, that’s interesting language, as a premium asset could range from a top prospect to draft picks to a current roster player.

When thinking about what such an asset could entail, the first name that comes to mind is Easton Cowan. Judging from Friedman’s comments, moving someone like Cowan would have to bring back a high-end piece, potentially someone like Simon Edvinsson.

Of course, Friedman didn’t get into the specifics of names or teams, but that’s something to certainly keep in mind moving forward.

Maple Leafs Looking to Move Veteran Potential Deal

Another interesting point that Friedman brought up was the possibility of moving “an older guy for a younger” piece.

That comment offers much more clarity, and it doesn’t point towards a massive trade. The veteran pieces in play are most likely Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Morgan Rielly. It’s unlikely to think that Jake McCabe would be on the block, while other guys like Troy Stecher and Nick Blankenburg won’t draw much attention.

The name to keep an eye on here is Rielly. While the Maple Leafs vowed earlier this season that Rielly wasn’t on the block, the bottom line is that Rielly’s early-season play has left much to be desired. That’s why it wouldn’t be out of the question to consider that John Chayka is looking to move Rielly.

As for the piece coming back, well, that’s going to depend on what’s out there.

One of the names grinding in the rumor mill has been Zach Whitecloud of the Calgary Flames. Whitecloud isn’t quite a “young” guy, but he’s certainly younger and seemingly more reliable than Rielly.

Toronto Needs More Depth Regardless of What Happens to Chris Tanev

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs need more depth on the blue line regardless of what happens with Chris Tanev.

The veteran blueliner is pretty much a question mark at this point. Yes, there were reports that Tanev was skating on Saturday morning. But that’s hardly an indication that he’ll be back. And even if he does return, there’s no telling just how effective he could be.

Plus, there will always be the concern that Tanev could head back to the shelf at any time.

That’s why depth is the biggest thing that Chayka is likely looking at here. It won’t be easy to find precisely what he wants. But with some teams fading quickly, there could be some opportunities popping up in the coming days and weeks.

So, it remains to be seen what the Maple Leafs have up their sleeves, but one thing is certain: There will be plenty of expectation moving forward.