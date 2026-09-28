Auston Matthews Has High Praise for Two Maple Leafs Players

The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering one of the most important seasons in recent memory after missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade. After the team’s preseason, captain Auston Matthews expressed high praise from both a depth forward and a defenceman.

Auston Matthews spoke to reporters following a recent Maple Leafs practice about what Chris Tanev and Easton Cowan have meant to the team thus far.

Auston Matthews Highlights Easton Cowan and Chris Tanev

“I mean, there’s been a lot of guys; I think Cowboy (Cowan) has looked really good. I feel like he’s taken a step in his game.” Matthews said when asked who has flown under the radar this preseason.

“I think Tanny, obviously, really long rehab process for him, and for him to continue to just grind out and fight back and get back to his game, get back to being able to compete for us, he’s looked really good as well. You can probably go down the line, but those two guys probably jump out the most to me.”

Chris Tanev’s presence was deeply missed during the 2025-26 campaign, as he only suited up in 11 contests, following multiple injuries throughout the season. In November, the 36-year-old suffered a spine injury against the Philadelphia Flyers, then a groin injury just three games after returning from injury, and a core injury suffered in December that set him out of the lineup for the remainder of the season. Tanev had intended to return to the Maple Leafs lineup; however, following a six-game losing skid after the Olympic break, he decided to have surgery in New York.

Maple Leafs Will Heavily Rely on Easton Cowan During 2026-27 Season

Easton Cowan, on the other hand, completed his first season in the NHL in the 2025-26 season. With many expecting Cowan to take a major step in his game this season, it looks to begin promising with Matthews comments. The London Knights product bounced in and out of the lineup last season, playing in the Maple Leafs’ bottom six, with spurts alongside the Maple Leafs top players. In 66 games played last season, Cowan registered 29 points, including 11 goals. The 21-year-old joined the Toronto Marlies during the postseason and played a major role in winning the Calder Cup, as he produced 18 points in 22 games played.

Auston Matthews also briefly touched on Gavin McKenna and how his transition to the NHL has been so far, and the value he will bring to the Maple Leafs lineup this season.

“There’s time where he has the puck, and he does stuff with it that not many people can do, but then there’s also times where he just makes the right simple play, and it ends up creating so much space for the other guy,” Matthews said. “I feel like he has a really good knack for when to use each thing, and it’s just really impressive. His IQ is extremely high.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to open the regular season on September 29th against the Montreal Canadiens, with their eyes set on returning to the postseason.