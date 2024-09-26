Insider Reveals Injury Maple Leafs’ Star $53 Million Forward is Dealing With

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is dealing with an injury after he left practice early on September 24.

After the practice, coach Craig Berube said it was a minor injury, but Matthews didn’t practice at all on September 25, either.

“Just an upper-body thing. It’s not serious. He should be fine,” Berube said.

Now, NHL insider Chris Johnston revealed on TSN that it’s just some bumps and bruises that Matthews is dealing with and it is nothing major.

“It’s ‘bumps and bruises’ at least that is how it has been described to me at this point. It certainly doesn’t seem to be any bigger concern that this could develop into a longer-term issue,” Johnston said.

Johnston says Matthews hasn’t been ruled out for the preseason game on September 26. He did return to practice on September 26. Johnston says there isn’t concern that this injury will force Matthews to miss any regular season games.

Last season, Matthews skated in 81 games recording 69 goals and 38 assists for 107 points. The forward is entering the first year of his four-year $53 million deal.

Berube Changes Training Camp Groups

With the Maple Leafs opening their 2024-25 NHL season on October 9, Berube has decided to make a change during training camp.

The Maple Leafs have three groups, and Berube put most of the NHL players into the first group.

“It’s about time we get our team together, do things together,” Berube said. “Chemistry is important, (line and defense) combinations are important. It’s just trying to get the structure down in our game.”

A noticeable player in the first group is top prospect Easton Cowan who is trying to make the team out of training camp. Cowan has impressed so far in camp but doesn’t feel like he has played to his full ability.

“I’m still having fun, it’s a day-by-day thing,” Cowan said. “I still haven’t found my groove yet. Eventually I will. I’m fighting it a bit too much, but today I felt better.”

Berube, meanwhile, believes Cowan has done well but does want to see more from the 2023 first-round pick.

“He’s done some good things and there are things he could improve upon for sure. But he’s not the only one,” Berube said. “There’s a lot of camp left. Let’s not jump to conclusions.”

The Maple Leafs play the Montreal Canadiens in preseason action on September 26.

Matthews Named Maple Leafs Captain

The Maple Leafs named Matthews the 26th captain in franchise history on August 14.

John Tavares relinquished his captaincy so Matthews could take over the role. It was a bit of a surprise, but the Maple Leafs front office felt the time was right for the former first-overall pick to be the captain.

“Over these past eight seasons, we’ve witnessed first-hand Auston’s trajectory and evolution as a player and a person,” Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said. “He’s grown year over year and has shown, through his dedication to the Leafs and unwavering commitment, that he is ready to lead this club.”

Matthews was selected first overall in the 2016 NHL draft. He has skated in 562 games recording 368 goals and 281 assists for 649 points.