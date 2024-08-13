Former NHLer Questions Maple Leafs Decision to Take Captaincy From Tavares

Former NHL player Matthew Barnaby questions the Toronto Maple Leafs’ decision to remove John Tavares as their captain.

Toronto will officially name Auston Matthews captain on August 14 as Tavares was included in discussions about a leadership shakeup with senior members of the team’s front office and he supported the change. He will also attend the announcement on Aug. 14, according to reports.

Following the announcement that Tavares would be removed as captain, Barnaby questioned the move on social media.

I was with Dallas when they took C from Modano and gave to Morrow. Does absolutely nothing. I also think the C is very overated. It is Matthew's team with or without C. #Leafs — Matthew Barnaby (@MattBarnaby3636) August 12, 2024

It is an interesting take from Barnaby who says the captain means nothing, as he also believes changing captains means nothing to a team.

Barnaby played in the NHL from 1992 until 2007 skating in 834 games recording 113 goals and 187 assists for 300 points.

Maple Leafs Fan Excited Matthews Will be Captain

TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger broke the news on August 12 that Matthews will be the new captain of the Maple Leafs.

After the news broke, Maple Leafs fans were excited about the news as they felt like it was well overdue.

Wow gonna strip Johnny of the C — Liam (@millerthegoat9) August 12, 2024

“I’m sure Tavares is a great leader in the room but this is Matthews’ team and has been for a while. This is the right choice,” a fan wrote

“Makes sense, its really felt like hes the captain anyway as of late,” a fan added.

Some fans, however, feel like the decision could make it awkward in the locker room and will force Tavares to leave in free agency.

Heavily involved in the process? Y’all really just be using words — Ari Gold (@TyTyBuckets) August 12, 2024

“Captaincy changes when the current/to be former captain remains with the club are always strange. Tavares may very well be good with this decision but it still creates an odd dynamic,” a fan added.

“This tells me that Tavares is walking and this will be his last year as a Leaf,” a fan wrote.

Tavares is entering the final year of his seven-year $77 million deal with the Maple Leafs. Last season, he recorded 29 goals and 36 assists for 65 points in 80 games.

Former Maple Leafs GM Advised Removing Tavares as Captain

Back on July 1, Nick Kypreos appeared on FAN590 and revealed he had heard rumors that Toronto may look to strip Tavares.

The news caught many by surprise, and former Maple Leafs GM Brian Burke spoke out against the decision and advised Toronto to not strip Tavares.

“I’ve had the discussion before and it’s such a drastic step,” Burke said on Leafs Morning Take on July 3. “It’s admitting you made a mistake in my mind if you put the ‘C’ on a guy and take it away. You’ve seen it happen, it happened in San Jose and it’s happened recently. It’s not unheard of, but it is unusual. I wouldn’t entertain that discussion.

“I think John Tavares is a quality player and a good guy. He’s earned his money, he’s done a good job, he’s killed penalties, he’s worked on the power play, I think he’s a useful guy, he’s good in the community. I’ve heard the rumours though, the rumblings.”

Ultimately, Toronto decided to remove Tavares as captain as Matthews will be the 26th captain in Maple Leafs’ history.