Auston Matthews Reveals Why He Missed Games 5 & 6 in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has given the reason why he missed Games 5 and 6 against the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Matthews left Game 4 after the second period and did return for the third period. He then was out of the lineup for Games 5 and 6, as the Maple Leafs wouldn’t provide the exact reason for his absence.

Following Toronto being eliminated by the Bruins in Game 7, at the Maple Leafs locker cleanout day, Matthews spoke about what kept him out of the lineup.

“Obviously it was tough, got really really sick after Game 2, and played in Game 3, kind of going through that. Trying to recover going into Game 4, took a weird hit and couldn’t go any longer. That is as detailed as I’m going to go into it. Obviously, it’s tough, really frustrating, it sucks, was killing me to watch. (I’m) proud of the guys for the way they fought and climbed their way back into the series. I was fortunate enough to get to play in Game 7 and give it my all. Obviosuly it’s disappointing and frustrating being here today,” Matthews told the media on May 6.

When asked if it was a flu-like virus, Matthews wasn’t sure what he was dealing with.

“Something like that, I don’t know exactly what was going on after the second game.

During the series, Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews was pulled from Game 4 by the doctors due to an illness. But, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman claimed Matthews was also dealing with an injury, which the star forward confirmed on May 6.

Keefe Praises Matthews for his Effort in Game 7

After missing Games 5 and 6, Matthews was able to return to the lineup in Game 7.

Matthews ended up playing 17:35 and had an assist on the lone Maple Leafs goal as he set up William Nylander. Despite not being 100 percent, Keefe was impressed with how Matthews played in Game 7.

“Yeah, obviously, appreciate it. He did all he could to get himself ready and to play less than 100 percent,” Keefe said after Game 7 on May 4. “And going to the game, even unsure how it was gonna go for him, but he wanted to be there and I thought, all that considered, I thought he’d do a good job for us tonight.”

Matthews finished the series with 1 goal and 3 assists for 4 points in 5 games.

Matthews Calls This the Tighest Group he’s Been Part of

Following Toronto’s 2-1 OT loss to Boston in Game 7, Matthews was disappointed in the result as he felt this team was special.

After another early playoff exit, Matthews called this the tightest group he’s been part of in his NHL career.

“This is as tight as the group is as I’ve been a part of here, and I feel like I we say that every year, but it truly was an incredible group, incredibly tight, the way we stuck together through the ups and downs of the regular season, post-season,” Matthews said.

Although Toronto had another early playoff exit, the hope for Matthews is the core group can run it back again.

“I mean, of course. We’ve been through a lot together,” Matthews concluded.