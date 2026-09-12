Ben Danford Gives Honest Take on His Chances of Making the Maple Leafs Roster

Ben Danford shared his honest assessment of whether he has a chance of making the Maple Leafs‘ opening-night roster. Danford aims to build off his experience with the Toronto Marlies last season and take another step toward the NHL.

Toronto selected Danford 31st overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. He has been among the prospects fans have focused on, particularly due to the Maple Leafs’ positional need on defense. However, after the Leafs addressed their defense during the offseason, perhaps Danford’s chances of making the roster may have decreased.

Still, Danford is eager to get on the ice and make an impression during the Leafs’ Development Camp.

Ben Danford Taking Maple Leafs Development Camp ‘One Day at a Time’

Ben Danford said that he is not focusing on things that he has no control over. Instead, he is taking the Maple Leafs’ Development Camp one day at a time and is embracing the challenge.

Danford, 20, revealed that he is using the upcoming rookie tournament as an opportunity to gain more confidence. He also shared his honest thoughts on what it will take for him to make the Leafs’ roster.

“I just try to take it day by day, I got here two weeks ago. I’ve been skating with NHL guys and they’ve been really welcoming with me [and] I’ve gone golfing a couple of times with them. I’m just trying to start off with this rookie tournament, get my confidence going, get in game shape, just get ready for training camp. Just take it 24 hours by 24 hours kind of thing. At the end of the day, I want to make the team obviously, but we’ll see what happens,” Danford told reporters during the Maple Leafs’ Development Camp.

“[I] just got to be a steady 200-foot defenseman, someone they can rely defensively. Obviously, at the NHL level, you’re going against grown men that are really strong and you’ve got to really bear it down.”

Danford Reveals What He Learned From His Experience With the Toronto Marlies

Danford also revealed what he took away from his experience with the Toronto Marlies last season. He joined the Marlies for their postseason campaign and was a part of the AHL affiliate’s Calder Cup triumph.

Danford said he learned what it meant to be a professional hockey player and looked back fondly at his Marlies experience.

“It was a really cool experience. Bit of a whirlwind, got our season cut short in Brantford and then got called up to the Marlies. After they beat Laval, they were like, ‘Yeah, you’re in the lineup.’ I was like, ‘Okay, here we go.’ Another win led to another. We had a really good goalie, we just kept getting things done somehow,” Danford told reporters.

He continued:

“The group that they had over there, how welcoming they were for me. They showed me my first couple months of pro [hockey] and how to act like a pro and everything,” he said. “To be able to call myself a winner now, it’s pretty awesome.”