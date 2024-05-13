Maple Leafs Begin Coaching Search, Interviewing 2 Candidates: Report

The Toronto Maple Leafs have begun their head coaching search as two candidates have been interviewed.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke on his 32 Thoughts Podcast, that Toronto met with former St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube on Saturday.

Berube isn’t the only candidate who is interviewing for the vacant Maple Leafs job as Friedman reports former Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan is expected to interview on May 13.

“We all assume he’s interviewing Monday (May 13). We’ll see if this goes any deeper,” Friedman said on the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

Berube and McLellan were considered frontrunners for the job after Sheldon Keefe was fired after five seasons with the team.

Berube won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 in his first season with the team. He was fired midway through the 2023-24 NHL season as St. Louis had a 13-14-1 record through 28 games.

McLellan, meanwhile, has coached in the NHL for 16 seasons but was fired midway through the 2023-24 season by the Kings. McLellan is 598-412-134 all-time as a head coach.

Toronto Wanted a Different Voice

Following the announcement of the Maple Leafs firing Keefe, GM Brad Treliving said the decision was made as he felt like his team needed a new voice.

“Today’s decision was difficult,” Treliving said in the statement. “Sheldon is an excellent coach and a great man; however, we determined a new voice is needed to help the team push through to reach our ultimate goal. We thank Sheldon for his hard work and dedication to the organization over the last nine years, and wish him and his family all the very best.”

Toronto has struggled to find playoff success with the current group and Keefe ended up being the scapegoat.

Since Keefe has been fired, the Maple Leafs haven’t hired a new head coach but are talking to Berube and McLellan.

Keefe Gives Thanks to Maple Leafs

After the Maple Leafs fired Keefe he took to social media to release a statement and give his thanks.

“Leafs Nation, (my) time has come to say goodbye. Writing down a note and sending it out didn’t seem like enough. I do plan on taking a little break from media, so here I am. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to coach the Toronto Maple Leafs, it’s a dream come true for a boy from Brampton. I want to thank Kyle Dubas, Lou Lamoriello, Brad Treliving, Brandon Pridham, Brandon Shanhan, Larry Tanenbaum, and the MLSE board for giving me this opportunity to work with the Marlies and Leafs,” Keefe said.

Keefe was Toronto’s head coach for five seasons, but the lack of playoff success played a role in him being fired, which he took the blame for.

“I didn’t get it done in the playoffs, I didn’t help push our team over the line and deliver. I accept responsibility for that, no excuses. That’s the job and I didn’t get it done. It’s a reality of the business and I accept it. To the players, I appreciate all your efforts, your talents, and your work ethic made me look good on a lot of nights. Anyone who suited up for Blue and White, I appreciate you,” Keefe added.

As the head coach of the Maple Leafs, Toronto had just one series win in five years. In the regular season, he was 212-97-40 all-time as the Maple Leafs’ coach.