Maple Leafs Named Best Fit for 23-Goal Scorer Amid Max Domi Injury Concerns

The Toronto Maple Leafs could bring back a familiar face to replace Max Domi.

Toronto could have a vacancy in its forward group with Domi potentially out for the season. With that, NHL analyst Josh Wegman of theScore named the Maple Leafs the best fit for Michael Bunting in free agency.

“Bunting racked up a career-high 63 points in 2021-22 with the Maple Leafs while riding shotgun with Auston Matthews, who won the Hart Trophy that season,” Wegman wrote. “Perhaps a reunion could benefit both sides. Bunting, a native of Scarborough, Ontario, plays with the type of heart and soul Toronto seems to be targeting under its new leadership group. He’s also pesky and a strong offensive play-driver who could play up and down the lineup.”

Bunting spent two years in Toronto and has proven he can be an effective winger alongside Auston Matthews. Given that Bunting is still unsigned, the Maple Leafs could land him on a cheap one-year deal as he looks to rebuild his value.

Bunting’s best two years came in Toronto, when he posted back-to-back 23-goal seasons, his career high. He also adds some physicality to the lineup.

Bunting is coming off a three-year, $13.5 million deal, as he owed $4.5 million per season.

Maple Leafs Could be Without Max Domi

Toronto signing Bunting makes a lot of sense, especially if Domi is done for the year.

Domi is out indefinitely after experiencing serious complications from an offseason back surgery. There hasn’t been a ton of information, but the SDPN podcast believes all signs point to Domi not playing this season.

“It’s pretty clear that Max Domi is not going to play,” Adam Wylde said.

“It’s looking more and more likely that it isn’t an option anymore,” Jesse Blake added about Domi playing this season.

If Domi doesn’t play this season, it would be a blow to the lineup, but Bunting is a perfect replacement for him. Domi is entering the third year of a four-year, $15 million deal with the Maple Leafs. He’s an effective middle-six forward for Toronto, as the fan-favorite recorded 12 goals and 24 assists for 36 points in 80 games last season.

Bunting Enjoyed Playing in Toronto

Toronto bringing back Bunting makes a lot of sense as he is a local guy.

During his first stint in Toronto, Bunting was beloved by Maple Leafs fans, and he enjoyed his time playing for the Maple Leafs.

“Yeah, like – obviously I grew up with it, I’ve always been around it since I was a kid,” Bunting said on Leafs Morning Take about the pressure of playing in a market like Toronto. “So, that part was fun for me. You know, the media cares, the fans care a lot. So, that makes you care a lot more about every single game, and putting on that sweater. I think, obviously, the media says a lot of things, but I don’t think it goes into the room. When I was there, it didn’t really go into the room and guys weren’t worried about it. Me personally, I wasn’t worried about it. I was just kind of going out every single game and playing my game, and enjoying it, because obviously like I said, people care here. …

“I still get recognized here, it’s crazy. Three years later, and people say, ‘Oh you were great on the Leafs!’ It shows the fan base of how much they love this team and how much they care about it.”

Whether or not Bunting will sign back in Toronto is to be seen.