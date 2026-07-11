Maple Leafs Handed Concerning News on $15M Forward Amid Injury News

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be without star forward Max Domi for the entire 2026-27 season.

Toronto announced that Domi is out indefinitely after experiencing serious complications from an offseason back surgery. There’s been no clear-cut timeframe for the star forward, but after Toronto’s active offseason, the SDPN podcast believes it shows that Domi won’t play this season.

“It’s pretty clear that Max Domi is not going to play,” Adam Wylde said.

“It’s looking more and more likely that it isn’t an option anymore,” Jesse Blake added about Domi playing this season.

It’s a fair take from the analysts, as Toronto is still looking to add to its roster. And, the Maple Leafs are already over the cap, so Domi will likely be placed on long-term IR, and his cap hit won’t count, as long as he doesn’t play this season.

Domi is entering the third year of a four-year, $15 million deal with the Maple Leafs. He’s an effective middle-six forward for Toronto, as the fan-favorite recorded 12 goals and 24 assists for 36 points in 80 games last season. However, after all of Toronto’s offseason additions, it does seem likely that he won’t play this season.

Maple Leafs GM Provides Update on Domi

Following the first day of free agency on July 1, Toronto’s GM John Chayka gave an update on Domi.

Speaking on Real Kyper & Bourne, Chayka said Domi is progressing, but the team will get a better understanding of his timeline at camp.

“He’s progressing, which is the best news for everyone. He’ll come to camp. We’ll get kind of a more firm view at that point. I think Max is gonna be a big part of this, when that occurs is just a guess,” Chayka said.

It’s a change of pace from what Chayka said in early June at the NHL scouting combine.

“Max is a tough situation, obviously he’s a special person and loves the Leafs, and we love him,” said Chayka. He had a procedure, didn’t go the way we had hoped. He played through some injuries … tough kid, but ultimately we’ll get to training camp and assess him from there. … He embodies being a Toronto Maple Leaf and cares and really wants to be here for the good times, so we’re going to support him, like all our players, and make sure he’s in a good spot.”

Despite the more positive attitude, Domi’s status is unclear and it does seem likely he will play this season.

Toronto’s Offseason Moves

The Maple Leafs were aggressive this offseason, overhauling their roster, which is what Chayka wanted.

Toronto’s notable offseason moves are as follows:

Win the draft lottery, select Gavin McKenna first overall.

Trade Joseph Woll, Simon Benoit to Flyers for Samuel Ersson, Emil Andrae, 2026 3rd-round pick.

Sign-and-trade for Darren Raddysh, eight-year, $68M deal.

Trade Ersson to the Senators for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Trade Brandon Carlo to the Blues for 73rd and 76th overall picks in 2026 NHL Draft.

Deals Nick Robertson to the Penguins for a 2028 fourth-round pick.

Sign Bobrovsky to a three-year, $21M deal.

Signs Jack Roslovic to a two-year, $8M deal.

Inks Colton Sissons to a two-year, $8.5M deal.

Sign Teddy Blueger to a two-year, $5M deal.

Signs Brandon Duhaime to a three-year, $7.8M deal.

Sign Zack MacEwen to a two-year, $1.75M deal.

Acquire Nick Paul from Lightning for Dennis Hildeby, 2028 3rd, and 2027 4th.

Sign Gavin McKenna to ELC.

Signs Emil Andrae to a two-year, $3.1 million deal.

The Maple Leafs are $2.75 million over the cap.