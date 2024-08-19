Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring 2-Time Stanley Cup Winning Forward

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said the team wasn’t done with their moves and one trade pitch has the team acquiring Blake Coleman from the Calgary Flames.

The website PuckPedia has a new tool called PuckGM that lets users create their own trades and one user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs land Coleman in a multi-player blockbuster.

Maple Leafs get:

Blake Coleman ($1.9 million retained)

Flames get:

The blockbuster multi-player deal would see Toronto acquire Coleman, with money retained, who has three years left on his six-year $29.4 million deal.

Coleman was a key member of the Tampa Bay Lightning team that won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021. After winning his second Stanley Cup, he signed with the Flames. Coleman would add some more scoring to the Maple Leafs offense and can be a middle-six forward with Toronto.

Last season, Coleman recorded 30 goals and 24 assists for 54 points in 78 games with the Flames.

In return, Toronto would deal Kampf and Timmins who are depth NHL players, but the contracts make the salary work. The bigger parts of the proposed deal for the Flames would be the 2027 second-round pick and prospect Der-Arguchintsev.

Der-Arguchintsev was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NHL draft but the 23-year-old is back in Russia playing in the KHL. However, he has just one year left on his deal in the KHL so after this season, he could return back to North America and become a full-time NHL player with the Flames.

Maple Leafs GM Not Done With Moves

Toronto focused on defense and goalie in the offseason as the Maple Leafs landed Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson on defense, and Anthony Stolarz in the net.

However, speaking on TSN 1050’s OverDrive, Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said his team is not done as they are looking at options for making the team better.

“To me, we’ve still got five weeks or so till camp. And, you know, we’re not set yet. We continue to look at ways to make our team better,” Treliving said. “I said at the end of the year we’re going to look at everything. Sometimes people fall in love with ‘ ‘let’s make a big change just to make a big change’. At the end of the day, you can go out and make big changes. If they’re not making your team better, to me it doesn’t make any sense to just make a change just to stand up and say ‘look at it, we made this big change.'”

Toronto, however, has just over $1.2 million in cap space, according to PuckPedia.

Coleman Mentioned as Trade Fit for Maple Leafs

Coleman’s name has been linked to Toronto earlier this offseason.

On July 8, NHL analyst Nick Alberga of The Leafs Nation linked Toronto to Coleman in a potential deal.

“According to sources close to TheLeafsNation, over the past week, Toronto’s been scouring the trade market in search of some forward depth. Furthermore, there’s no question that the departure of Tyler Bertuzzi has left a sizable hole in the top-six… On paper, Blake Coleman in Calgary would make a lot of sense. That said, by now, we’re all familiar with what could be standing in the way of a possible deal,” Alberga wrote.

However, Coleman has a modified no-trade clause as he has 10 teams he can approve a deal to, and whether or not the Maple Leafs would be on that list is uncertain.