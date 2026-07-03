Maple Leafs GM Makes Bold Statement on Sergei Bobrovsky After $21M Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs were aggressive this offseason in overhauling their roster.

Toronto went out and hired John Chayka as its new general manager, and he’s been aggressive in adding to the roster. The Maple Leafs had a disappointing season last year, and Chayka is doing everything he can to field a better roster.

So far, Toronto has lucked out and won the draft lottery to select top prospect Gavin McKenna and pulled off a sign-and-trade for Darren Raddysh. Then, in free agency, the Maple Leafs’ big move was signing two-time Stanley Cup champion Sergei Bobrovsky to a three-year, $21 million contract, and Chayka believes he could go down as the best goalie in NHL history.

“The résumé speaks for itself. Possibly ends up being the best in that position of all time,” Chayka said on July 1. “To be able to secure a player like that for this team that’s looking to break through, we feel like it was the right player at the right time. He’s looking to win. I think it says a lot about the organization, says a lot about the ownership, and a lot about the player leadership. He really believes in these guys, which is great.”

Although Bobrovsky is a future Hall of Famer, he’s nowhere near the best goalie ever. He’s only won two Vezina Trophies and is 235 wins behind Martin Brodeur for the most ever. Brodeur also won the Stanley Cup three times and Vezina four times, so Bobrovsky has plenty of work to do, but he could very well end up being in the conversation for the top-five.

Maple Leafs GM Believes Bobrovsky Signing Sends a Message

Toronto was aggressive this offseason, and signing the soon-to-be 38-year-old Bobrovsky was its big move.

Chayka believes the signing of Bobrovsky sends a message to the NHL that the Maple Leafs are trying to compete.

“A player of Sergei Bobrovsky’s calibre sends a message that we’re serious about moving this team ahead and getting back on track and trying to take it to another level,” Chayka added. “If you look at the full picture, we’re a much more dynamic team today than we were 24 hours ago.”

Bobrovsky is coming off the worst year of his career as he went 27-23-1 with a 3.07 GAA and a .877 SV%.

Toronto’s Offseason Moves

The Maple Leafs were aggressive this offseason as Toronto handed out plenty of money on the opening day of free agency on July 1.

Toronto’s offseason moves are as follows: