Brandon Carlo Set Dubious Maple Leafs Record Before Trade

Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo set a dubious franchise record before his trade to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

After weeks of trade rumors surrounding Carlo, Maple Leafs GM John Chayka sent him to the St. Louis Blues for a pair of third-round picks in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Thus ends Carlo’s 1.5-year stint with the Maple Leafs, one that is still marred by former Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving’s decision to trade a first-round pick and prospect Fraser Minten to the rival Boston Bruins for the middling defenseman at the 2025 NHL trade deadline.

Brandon Carlo Set Maple Leafs Record Before Trade

Now that Carlo is no longer a member of the Maple Leafs, he officially set a franchise record — but it’s not a good one.

According to Sportsnet Stats, Carlo played in 88 games with the Maple Leafs between the regular season and playoffs, scoring 0 goals with 10 assists. That makes Carlo the skater in franchise history with the most games played for the Maple Leafs without scoring a single goal.

“Brandon Carlo recorded 10 points in 88 games with the Maple Leafs, including playoffs (0 G, 10 A). That is the most games played by a skater without scoring a goal in franchise history.”

Brandon Carlo recorded 10 points in 88 games with the Maple Leafs, including playoffs (0 G, 10 A). That is the most games played by a skater without scoring a goal in franchise history. https://t.co/G6euKgLxq0 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 27, 2026

Maple Leafs Opened Up More Cap Space

By moving out Carlo’s $4.1 million in salary for next season, the Maple Leafs have even more cap space for next season, with over $20 million in space now for Chayka to play with.

The Maple Leafs already spent $8.5 million for the next eight years on newly-signed defenseman Darren Raddysh, so Chayka is clearly not afraid of spending money.

The Maple Leafs are rumored to be interested in goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who would likely take up a significant portion of the team’s cap space, but it could be worth it if the team feels like he would be a serious upgrade in net.

Either way, Chayka is not going to sit around and wait for things to happen. He has been very busy since taking over as the Maple Leafs’ GM in May, and it’s nice to see him making big moves.