Breaking: Maple Leafs Name Joe Bowen’s Successor

The Toronto Maple Leafs have found its new voice. Todd Crocker was named the Maple Leafs’ radio play-by-play announcer and will join longtime color commentator Jim Ralph this season.

Crocker, the longtime voice of the Leafs’ AHL, Toronto Marlies, will succeed Joe Bowen in his role. Bowen retired at the end of last season, ending a legendary run of 44 seasons on the mic for the Leafs.

He certainly has big shoes to fill, particularly due to Bowen being beloved by generations of Leafs fans. However, the longtime Marlies announcer is certainly deserving and well-prepared for the opportunity.

Crocker is an experienced announcer who will be entering in his first season as the Leafs’ radio voice. His career spans two decades, which includes the past 13 seasons with the Marlies. He was on the call during the Marlies’ 2026 Calder Cup triumph and will hope to call a Stanley Cup victory for the Leafs.

Todd Crocker Reacts to Succeeding Longtime Maple Leafs Voice Joe Bowen

Todd Crocker shared his thoughts on succeeding Joe Bowen as the Maple Leafs’ new radio voice. He expressed his gratitude toward Bowen, who he grew up listening to.

“I’m deeply honored to take up the mic and add my voice to the history of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Like a lot of you, I grew up with Joe Bowen providing legendary comments that are etched in my memories. I just assumed, even as I called over a thousand Marlies games, that Joe would always be there,” Crocker said in a press release.

Crocker also expressed joy being a part of a full-circle moment. Not only is he succeeding Bowen as the Leafs new radio voice, but Bowen’s son, David, will be succeeding Crocker as one of the play-by-play voices for the Marlies.

“I’m excited to share with you my enthusiasm for our team and bring you close to the action this 2026-27 season. I’m also proud to leave Marlies fans in good hands with David Bowen and the next generation of talent.”

Bowen’s son joins Ben Shulman and Matt Cullen, who will share play-by-play responsibilities for the Marlies’ 2026-27 AHL season.

MLSE Executive Reacts to Crocker Being Named as Leafs’ Radio Voice

MLSE’s Chief Business Officer, Phil King, also weighed in and shared his thoughts on Crocker being named as Bowen’s successor.

King congratulated Crocker and highlighted the path the strong pipeline between the Maple Leafs and Marlies. He noted that just like on the ice, there is a also a proven pathway for those in positions off the ice to acontinuing growing.

“The Toronto Marlies have paved the way for many players’ path to the NHL over the years. But the program has also contributed to the development of hundreds of professionals off the ice, with Todd being the latest strong example of that,” King said in a press release.

“Todd has been an extremely valuable member of the organization for more than 13 years and wee look forward to him making this role his own as the Maple Leafs take to the ice later this month for the 109th season in franchise history.”