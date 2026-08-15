Brett Hull Raves About Ex-Maple Leafs Captain Wendel Clark’s Legendary Toughness

Brett Hull raved about former Toronto Maple Leafs captain Wendel Clark for his legendary toughness. Hull highlighted Clark’s well-rounded skill set and ability to fight the toughest enforcers in the league.

Clark, 59, was selected 1st overall by the Maple Leafs in the 1985 NHL Draft. Despite being drafted as a defenseman, the Kelvington, Saskatchewan native became a left-winger when he entered the NHL.

Clark’s tenacity was on full display, as he would do anything possible to help his team win. Whether it was scoring a goal, throwing a big hit, or fighting to shift momentum, Clark was crucial to Toronto’s success.

Hull, 62, witnessed Clark’s impact firsthand while playing for the St. Louis Blues. The Blues and Leafs played in the Norris Division. Players have hilariously referred to it as the Chuck Norris Division because of the number of enforcers on each team.

Brett Hull Raves About Ex-Maple Leafs Captain Wendel Clark’s Toughness

Brett Hull heaped praise on Wendel Clark for his toughness on and off the ice. The two-time Stanley Cup champion recalled that the Leafs legend even getting the better of legendary enforcer Bob Probert.

“Will you guys agree with me that Wendel Clark is one of the greatest hockey players ever?” Hull posed to Sheldon Souray and Russ Courtnall on an episode of his Ice Guardians Podcast. “You wanna go on YouTube and everyone says Bob Probert. Wendel Clark used to beat the [expletive] out of Bob Probert. Clark is the toughest human being on the planet.”

Hull also pointed to Clark never being afraid to sacrifice his body to land a big hit. He said that his style of play and effectiveness on the ice ultimately separated him from the rest.

“Dude, he was a killer. When he hit [Bell] behind the net with the Blues. It is absolutely crazy,” Hull said.

Russ Courtnall Shares Clark vs. Bob Probert Fight Story

Russ Courtnall also chimed in and shared Hull’s sentiments about Clark’s legendary toughness. Both players were teammates on the Leafs, and were among the team’s core players.

Courtnall recalled one game in particular in which Clark fought Bob Probert, who is widely considered the toughest NHL enforcer. He said the former Leafs captain not only did well against Probert, but also issued a warning to Basil McRae.

“We have a 5-on-5 brawl in Detroit. I’m playing for the Leafs and Wendel is beating the [expletive] out of Bob Probert. And every time he’s punching him, he’s looking over,” Courtnall told Ice Guardians Podcast. “Basil [McRae] is just lifting me up and choking me. And Wendel starts telling Basil, as he’s beating Probert up, ‘If you don’t let him go, you’re next’ and Basil let me go. That’s how tough Wendel is. He was unbelievable.”

Courtnall also emphasized how tough Clark was during his career.

“[Clark was] drafted as a defenseman, never played one shift in the NHL as a [defenseman]. And, he scored goals and beat the crap out of every player. Toughest guy. Thank God he was my teammate,” Courtnall said.”