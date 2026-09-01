Calle Jarnkrok: ‘A Little Weird’ Craig Berube Healthy Scratched Me

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok says it was “a little weird” that former head coach Craig Berube scratched him in Toronto.

After spending the last four years with Toronto, Jarnkrok will head home to his native Sweden and sign with Brynas IF, who play in his hometown of Gavle.

His tenure in Toronto was up-and-down, as he hit the 20-goal mark in his first year in Toronto, then had 10 in his second year, before scoring just 1 in an injury-plagued third season and 6 in his fourth and final season with the Maple Leafs, one that was full of healthy scratches by Berube.

Now, Jarnkrok is speaking out about his experience playing for Berube.

Calle Jarnkrok Reacts to Healthy Scratches

Speaking to Mans Karlsson of hockeysverige.se, Jarnkrok shared his true feelings on Berube healthy-scratching him even after games where he scored goals, especially near the beginning of last season.

“Two years ago I couldn’t play at all. But last year I came in and felt in really good shape, I scored goals…and then he (Craig Berube, coach) put me in the stands. It was a little weird,” Jarnkrok said.

“At that moment I was very surprised. I understand that if I don’t get to play when I score in every game like I did in the beginning…then it will be tough.”

The Maple Leafs fired Berube after the team missed the postseason and replaced by Jim Hiller, who will look to get Toronto back into the NHL playoffs.

Calle Jarnkrok Admits Motivation Waned

Knowing that even if he tucked in goals for the team, Berube was going to healthy-scratch him, Jarnkrok admitted that it was difficult for him to stay motivated at times and keep his chin up.

“It’s the GM and the coach who decide, but it was an uphill battle. I did well but wasn’t allowed to play. It was tough to motivate myself and keep going,” Jarnkrok said.

Yet, despite all the ups-and-downs playing under Berube, a coach who soured on him, and despite the Maple Leafs missing the playoffs last season for the first time in a decade, Jarnkrok says that he enjoyed his time in Toronto because the city loves its hockey, even though it puts a lot of pressure on the players to win.

“It was a lot of fun playing in Toronto, even though the last year wasn’t that fun. The whole city loves hockey, just like here in Gavle, and there’s pressure with that. I think everyone who plays wants it that way,” Jarnkrok said.

At age 34, Jarnkrok could theoretically return to the NHL down the road, but given how his final year in Toronto went, it’s a safe bet to say he will stay in Sweden for the rest of his hockey career.

If it is the end of his North American hockey tour, then Jarnkrok will finish his NHL career with 774 regular-season games played, 143 goals, and 316 points, while playing for the Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, and Maple Leafs.