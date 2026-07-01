Maple Leafs Urged to Sign Seven-Time All-Star Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs should be looking to boost their roster now that free agency is about to start. They have already made some additions to their roster by bringing in Darren Raddysh, Emil Andrae, and 2026 first-overall pick Gavin McKenna. However, they should not be anywhere close to done yet.

One of the Maple Leafs’ top needs heading into the offseason is adding another offensively skilled forward. They simply need more offense from players other than their stars, and they are now being urged to bring in a notable pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) from the Ottawa Senators because of it.

In a recent article for Leafs Nation, Arun Srinivasan named Senators forward Claude Giroux as a free agent target for the Maple Leafs to consider.

“Giroux can still add secondary offence, he’s a highly intelligent player that can be used interchangeably throughout the lineup, and will provide the Maple Leafs with another proven veteran. It would constitute a low-risk move on a proven commodity within Toronto’s bottom six. It may be improbable, but anything is possible on Canada Day,” Srinivasan wrote.

The idea of the Maple Leafs signing Giroux is certainly a fascinating one. While the 38-year-old’s numbers have dropped a bit since his prime years, he is still a very solid player. His stats from the 2025-26 season show this, as he had 14 goals, 35 assists, and 49 points in 82 games with the Senators. With this, he could give the Maple Leafs’ roster a nice boost if signed.

Where Giroux Could Fit in the Maple Leafs’ Lineup If He Signed in Toronto

If the Maple Leafs signed Giroux, he would provide them with a lot of options to consider. Due to his ability to play both center and right wing, he could help Toronto in multiple areas.

The Maple Leafs could use an upgrade at their third-line center spot, and Giroux would provide them with just that if signed. However, he could also play the wing for either their second or third line because of his versatility. In either scenario, he would have the potential to improve the Maple Leafs’ middle six nicely if signed.

Giroux would also be a clear option for the Maple Leafs’ power play because of his strong playmaking ability.

Maple Leafs Could Use a Veteran Like Giroux as They Look to Bounce Back For 2026-27 Season

After how poorly this past season went for the Maple Leafs, it is clear that they could use a well-respected veteran in their room like Giroux. The former Philadelphia Flyers captain would provide them with more leadership and could be a great mentor for McKenna to have around as he gets his NHL career started.

On an affordable one-year contract, Giroux could be worth taking a flier on for the Maple Leafs. It will be interesting to see if Toronto can sign the seven-time All-Star from here, but the fit looks very good on paper.

In 1,345 career NHL games over 19 seasons split between the Flyers, Florida Panthers, and Senators, Giroux has recorded 379 goals, 786 assists, 1,165 points, and a plus-36 rating.