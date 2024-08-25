Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring Unsigned Former 1st-Round Pick

Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti remains unsigned as an RFA and his future with the team was already in doubt.

The website PuckPedia has a new tool called PuckGM that lets users create their own trades and one user proposed a deal that would see the Toronto Maple Leafs acquire Perfetti from the Jets in a multi-player blockbuster.

Maple Leafs get:

Cole Perfetti

2025 third-round pick

Jets get:

The proposed deal does make sense and is an intriguing trade. Toronto gets Perfetti who was selected 10th overall by Winnipeg in the 2020 NHL draft, as well as a draft pick. Last season, Perfetti skated in 71 games recording 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points. With Toronto, Perfetti could serve as a third-line center or move to the wing and be the team’s second-line left winger.

As for the return, Robertson is the big part of the deal, who like Perfetti is not signed and is an RFA. Robertson has asked for a trade from the Maple Leafs as he hasn’t had a major role as last season, he skated in just 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 56 games.

Jarnkrok, meanwhile, adds some veteran depth to the Jets lineup but clears cap space for Toronto to make the move. Jarnkrok skated in 52 games recording 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points. He has two years left on his four-year $8.4 million deal.

Steeves, meanwhile, is a borderline NHL player as he spent last season in the AHL and would likely be in the AHL for the Jets.

Jets GM Gives Update on Perfetti’s Contract Status

Perfetti became an RFA on July 1 and no deal has been reached. According to Jets general manager, Kevin Cheveldayoff, he is still talking with his agent and hopes something can get done soon.

“I did have a conversation with his camp (on August 21), again those discussions are ongoing. When it comes to RFA without arbitration rights, sometimes these things go on in the summer for various reasons. Again, hopefully, it’s something we get done sooner rather than later,” Cheveldayoff said to the media.

Perfetti was a healthy scratch for Winnipeg down the stretch as he only played in 1 playoff game.

Entering the 2024-25 NHL season, Perfetti projects as Winnipeg’s second-line right winger.

Maple Leafs GM Hints at Moves Coming

With NHL training camps set to open in September, teams will bring in veteran players on tryouts to try and earn a spot.

Toronto has been no different in that and Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has hinted at making more moves.

“To me, we’ve still got five weeks or so till camp. And, you know, we’re not set yet. We continue to look at ways to make our team better,” Treliving said on OverDrive on TSN 1050. “I said at the end of the year we’re going to look at everything. Sometimes people fall in love with ‘ ‘let’s make a big change just to make a big change’. At the end of the day, you can go out and make big changes. If they’re not making your team better, to me it doesn’t make any sense to just make a change just to stand up and say ‘look at it, we made this big change.'”

The Maple Leafs have just over $1.2 million in cap space, according to PuckPedia.