Concerning Update Released On Maple Leafs’ Max Domi

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi, the son of beloved former Maple Leafs enforcer Tie Domi, is set to enter his fourth season with the franchise after signing with Toronto as an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023.

However, Domi is currently unavailable and listed as out indefinitely following complications stemming from offseason surgery. And according to the latest from NHL Insider Nick Alberga, Domi isn’t likely to participate in Maple Leafs Training Camp, which officially begins next week.

“Sounds like Max Domi, who’s recovering from off-season surgery, is expected to miss training camp & the start of the season,” Alberga wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Still lots of uncertainty.”

Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Max Domi Underwent Offseason Surgery

In early June, Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka explained that Domi was progressing in his recovery.

“He’s progressing, which is the best news for everyone. He’ll come to camp. We’ll get kind of a more firm view at that point. I think Max is gonna be a big part of this, when that occurs is just a guess,” Chayka said.

It goes against what Chayka said previously, which painted more of a grim picture.

“Max is a tough situation, obviously he’s a special person and loves the Leafs, and we love him,” said Chayka. “He had a procedure, didn’t go the way we had hoped. He played through some injuries … tough kid, but ultimately we’ll get to training camp and assess him from there. … He embodies being a Toronto Maple Leaf and cares and really wants to be here for the good times, so we’re going to support him, like all our players, and make sure he’s in a good spot.”

Last season with the Maple Leafs, which was his third with the club, Domi scored 12 goals with 24 assists in 80 games played; the Maple Leafs did not make the playoffs.

Max Domi Is Entering His Fourth Year With The Maple Leafs

Domi, the son of former Maple Leafs forward Tie Domi, first established himself as a top prospect with the London Knights after being selected eighth overall in the 2011 OHL Draft and subsequently traded to the club.

He helped London capture back-to-back OHL championships before winning international gold with Canada at the 2012 Ivan Hlinka Memorial and 2015 World Junior Championship. At the latter tournament, Domi was named the Best Forward and earned All-Star honors.

The Arizona Coyotes selected Domi in the first round (12th overall pick) of the 2013 NHL Draft, and he remained with the organization until being traded to the Montreal Canadiens, arguably the top rival of the Maple Leafs.

Domi has since suited up for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, and Dallas Stars before joining Toronto on a one-year contract in 2023. Former Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving later signed him to a four-year extension in June 2024.

So far in his NHL career, Domi has skated in 815 games and scored 150 goals with 336 assists for 486 points. He’s also tallied 10 goals with 23 assists in 63 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.