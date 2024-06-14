Maple Leafs Linked to 2 Canucks’ Free Agents By Insider: Report

The Toronto Maple Leafs could “take a long look” at Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua and defenseman Nikita Zadorov ahead of free agency.

According to insider Rick Dhaliwal, speaking on the “Donnie & Dhali” show, Leafs are keen on those two Canucks pending unrestricted free agents. Toronto is seeking to add more physicality to its roster across all lines.

“No shortage of teams will be in on [Dakota] Joshua if hits July 1. I’m hearing double-digit teams, Don. A couple of teams going after Joshua are the Maple Leafs and the Blackhawks,” Dhaliwal said on June 13.

In our opening segment, @DhaliwalSports shared a new possible landing spot for Dakota Joshua if he doesn't re-sign with the #Canucks and a potential bottom 6 name to keep an eye on on July 1st.https://t.co/h4e2SKM7eJ pic.twitter.com/zcBZbL8zRc — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) June 13, 2024

“I will not be surprised if the Maple Leafs are a team that takes a long look at Zadorov and Joshua if they make it to July 1. Joshua is a player that teams are looking at right now and saying ‘We need that kind of guy in the playoffs’. I can’t tell you enough that if Joshua hits July 1, he’s going to have very good interest.”

Both players are coming off strong seasons with the Canucks in 2024.

The Leafs drafted Joshua back in 2024 and he scored 18 goals in the 2024 season adding 245 hits to that tally. Zadorov, measuring in at a humongous 6-foot-6, would add tremendous size and physicality to the Leafs’ blue line.

Canucks’ Joshua and Zadorov’s Negotiating Status

Joshua and Zadorov will become free agents on July 1. It’s fair to say both had breakout seasons at the perfect time as they are about to cash in big time in free agency.

The former Leafs draftee never played in Toronto but averaged 14:23 minutes of ice time per game in 2024. He set a career-high on that front after topping at 11:31 in 2023, his first season with the Canucks. He appeared in 63 games in 2024 tallying 32 total points.

Zadorov appeared in 75 regular-season games in his first season in Vancouver in 2024. The Canucks traded for him before the March deadline. He put up 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists) logging 17:04 TOI.

Zadorov’s negotiations with the Canucks for a contract extension “look bleak,” per Dhaliwal, and have stalled. There have been no developments reported by insiders covering the franchise.

Dan Milstein, Zadorov’s agent, confirmed the lack of progress. Milstein told Dhaliwal that “silence continues,” and called reports saying the contrary “fake news.”

Dhaliwal emphasized Zadorov’s physicality as the key trait he could bring to Toronto’s roster. “The Maple Leafs are a club that is constantly looking for additional physicality,” Dhaliwal said.

Leafs Not Progressing in Talks with Timothy Liljegren

The Maple Leafs have not engaged in significant discussions with defenseman Timothy Liljegren regarding a new contract.

Liljegren completed his two-year $2.8 million deal and is a pending restricted free agent. Despite his potential and status as a former No. 17 pick in the 2017 draft and his youth (he’s just 25 years old) there “hasn’t been much dialogue” between the player and the franchise.

Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reported the update on June 12, barely two weeks before the 2024 NHL draft and the start of free agency.

“It could take some time this offseason for Liljegren’s future to play out. It sounds like there hasn’t been much dialogue between the Leafs and Liljegren’s camp over his next contract. The Leafs are likely waiting to see how free agency unfolds. Once they know what kind of pieces they can add, they’ll be able to decide where Liljegren fits in their lineup,” Kloke wrote.

Liljegren appeared in 55 games during the 2023-24 regular season, scoring 3 goals and 20 assists.

CapFriendly projects the Maple Leafs to have almost $19 million of cap space entering the offseason. However, the franchise only has 16 players under contract on their NHL roster.