Maple Leafs Haven’t Had ‘Much Dialogue’ With Pending RFA Defenseman: Report

The Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t had many discussions with pending restricted free-agent defenseman Timothy Liljegren, The Athletic’s Joshua Kloke reported.

Liljegren completed his two-year $2.8 million deal he signed back in 2022, but the defenseman will still be an RFA this summer. Although Liljegren is just 25 years old and is a former first-round pick, Toronto hasn’t had contract discussions with the defenseman, Kloke reported.

“It could take some time this offseason for Liljegren’s future to play out. It sounds like there hasn’t been much dialogue between the Leafs and Liljegren’s camp over his next contract. The Leafs are likely waiting to see how free agency unfolds. Once they know what kind of pieces they can add, they’ll be able to decide where Liljegren fits in their lineup,” Kloke wrote in his article.

In Kloke’s article, he wonders if Liljegren would benefit from a new head coach, as the defenseman didn’t get much playing time under Sheldon Keefe who has since been fired.

Last season, Liljegren skated in 55 games recording 3 goals and 20 assists for 23 points. In the playoffs, he had 1 assist in six games.

Maple Leafs Could Take Liljegren to Arbitration

Although Toronto hasn’t had much dialogue with Liljegren, the Maple Leafs hold his rights due to him being an RFA.

With Liljegren being an RFA and his role with the team uncertain, Kloke expects the Maple Leafs to eventually take him to salary arbitration this summer.

“One path I’d bet the Leafs might walk down is taking Liljegren to salary arbitration. They might look at the 196 games he’s played and his 65 points during that stretch and figure they have a decent case in arbitration. A one-year deal would only punt Liljegren’s future down the road,” Kloke wrote.

If the Mape Leafs don’t take Liljegren salary arbitration, the other option is to try and sign him to a long-term deal, with Kloke expecting it to be around $3 million per season.

“The Leafs could also offer Liljegren a long-term deal if they don’t add another puck mover. That number could likely start at $3 million AAV, depending on the term. If the Leafs can buy a year or two of Liljegren’s UFA years, that’s a win for them,” Kloke added.

Liljegren was drafted 17th overall in the 2017 NHL draft by the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs Defenseman Expected to Test Free Agency

Toronto will likely see changes to their defensive unit next season.

The Maple Leafs have four defensemen who are pending unrestricted free agents, as well as Liljegren who is a pending RFA. Recently, NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that Joel Edmundson is expected to test free agency.

“The Leafs have also expressed interest in re-signing Joel Edmundson; however, I’m told the rugged defenseman plans on testing free agency next month. He is open to returning to Toronto, but he wants to explore his options before deciding his future,” Pagnotta wrote.

Along with Edmundson, Pagnotta also reported that fellow defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin is also expected to hit free agency, as the Maple Leafs have yet to start contract talks with the Russian defender.