Daniel Alfredsson Reveals He Interviewed For Maple Leafs HC Job

Daniel Alfredsson revealed that he interviewed for the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ head coaching job earlier this spring.

The Maple Leafs eventually hired Jim Hiller, who will be the team’s head coach for next season after he signed a three-year contract with the team to replace the fired Craig Berube.

On Tuesday, the team announced that Alfredsson — the longtime captain of the rival Ottawa Senators — was hired by the Maple Leafs to be Hiller’s associate head coach behind the team’s bench next year.

But according to Alfredsson, he was in the running for the team’s vacant HC job before Hiller was hired.

Daniel Alfredsson Interviewed for Maple Leafs’ HC Job

Speaking to the media on Wednesday when he was being officially introduced as the team’s new associate head coach, Alfredsson confirmed he interviewed for the vacant HC job before the team hired Hiller.

“(Senators GM) Steve Staios actually called me and said Toronto asked to interview me for the head coaching job. So I met with them. Obviously, didn’t get that job, and they came back a few weeks later and asked if I would be interested (to be an associate head coach). After I had my interview with Jim, I felt that this could be a good step to learn from different people, different voices from all the coaches I’ve talked to, I felt I learned a lot from Travis (Green) and the rest of the poeple, different voices you get to learn from, the bigger repertoire you’re going to have as a head coach,” Alfredsson.

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Maple Leafs Issue Statement on Daniel Alfredsson

Now that he’s the club’s new associate head coach, the Maple Leafs issued a statement on Alfredsson now that his hiring, plus the hires of assistant head coaches John Gruden and Brad Werenka, are official.

“I’m incredibly excited to add Daniel, John and Brad to our coaching staff. Daniel’s experience, leadership and understanding of the game speak for themselves. John has established himself as one of the top coaches in the American Hockey League and played an instrumental role in leading the Marlies to a Calder Cup championship last season. Brad brings a unique combination of NHL experience, player development and expertise in performance analytics. Together, they’ll be outstanding additions to our team,” Hiller said in a statement.

The Maple Leafs’ open training camp in September, so it won’t be long until Alfredsson and Hiller can get to work.