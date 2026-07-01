Maple Leafs Get Disappointing Update on Potential Trade of Zach Werenski

The Toronto Maple Leafs may not be trading for superstar defenseman Zach Werenski after all.

Werenski reportedly informed the Columbus Blue Jackets that he has no plans to sign an extension when his contract ends in two years. With that, his name has come up in trade rumors. He’s reportedly only interested in being dealt to the Tampa Bay Lightning or the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs were reportedly set to go all-in on Werenski, yet it appears he may not be traded after all, according to TSN’s NHL insider Darren Dreger.

“Sounds like Werenski, his agent Judd Moldaver, and CBJ GM Don Waddell spoke today in an effort to clear the air and calm things down. Werenski is comfortable going back to CBJ. Waddell could present him with a trade in the meantime, but that isn’t on the radar at this point,” Dreger wrote on X.

If Werenski doesn’t end up getting traded, it’s disappointing for the Maple Leafs, as Toronto is looking to trade for the star defenseman.

Werenski is the reigning Norris Trophy winner, which is awarded to the best defenseman in the NHL. He recorded 22 goals and 59 assists for 81 points in 75 games last season.

Maple Leafs Were ‘All-in’ on Werenski

Toronto is looking to be aggressive this offseason, and one way was by trading for Werenski.

Werenski is a top-10 player in the NHL, and the Maple Leafs were reportedly going all-in to trade for him.

“An intriguing day ahead. The D market is wild. Toronto is “all-in” on Werenski. Fun times,” Dreger wrote on X.

Werenski, meanwhile, was also open to being traded to the Maple Leafs, as he is good friends with Toronto’s captain, Auston Matthews.

“Will reiterate again that Tampa Bay and Toronto would be among the top teams I think Werenski would accept a trade to. But can those teams satisfy CBJ trade requirements remains to be seen,” NHL insider Pierre LeBrun wrote on X.

Werenski helped Team USA win Olympic gold in February.

Toronto Wanted to be Aggressive in Offseason

The Maple Leafs’ offseason began with winning the draft lottery and selecting Gavin McKenna.

Toronto also pulled off a sign-and-trade for Darren Raddysh, as new GM John Chyaka said he wants to be aggressive.

“I think we are going to try to make the team better. … There are some players we like. There are some needs we have. We will be aggressive, but we will also make sure we are not doing anything to hurt the future,” Chayka said.

However, the aggressive move may not end up being Werenski, who might not be traded after all.

Toronto, however, did sign scoring winger Jack Roslovic to a two-year, $4 million deal. It was the Maple Leafs’ first move of free agency.