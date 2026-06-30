Maple Leafs Fail to Qualify Double-Digit Goal Scorer

The Toronto Maple Leafs failed to qualify winger Matias Maccelli, who scored 14 goals and 39 points in his first season in Toronto.

Former Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving sent a third-round pick to the Utah Mammoth last summer for Maccelli, a former 17-goal and 59-point scorer for the Arizona Coyotes just two seasons ago.

But with Maccelli due a qualifying offer for $4.1 million for next year, the new Maple Leafs GM, John Chayka, felt it was too much money, and the team did not tender him a new contract, making Maccelli an unrestricted free agent as of July 1.

Maple Leafs Don’t Qualify Matias Maccelli

On Monday, the date that qualifying offers were due for upcoming restricted free agents, the Maple Leafs did not list Maccelli among the team’s players who were tendered a contract, meaning he will be a UFA as of July 1.

“The Maple Leafs have extended qualifying offers to D Emil Andrae, F Jacob Quillan, F Nicholas Robertson, F Ryan Tverberg and D William Villeneuve,” the Maple Leafs announced on X.

There is a chance that the Maple Leafs could re-sign Maccelli to a new contract at a lesser amount than the $4.1 million qualifying offer that he was due. However, it does feel like the team is going to move on, despite Maccelli having a decent season for the Maple Leafs overall.

It’s also worth noting that Chayka is the person who drafted Maccelli into the NHL in 2019 when he was the GM of the Coyotes, taking Maccelli with the No. 98 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Maple Leafs Could Look to Free Agent Market to Replace Matias Maccelli

With Maccelli unlikely to return to the Maple Leafs next season, the team will have to look on the free-agent market to see how they can replace him next year.

There are several interesting wingers out there, such as Michael Bunting and Mason Marchment, two former Maple Leafs players whom the team has already been connected to in free agency.

We’ll see what Chayka has up his sleeve, but there is no doubt the Maple Leafs need to add some more scoring depth to their lineup next year. Although Maccelli only had 14 goals last year, it’s still 14 fewer goals in the team’s lineup for next season, so look for Chayka to go shopping on the free agent market on July 1 and see what’s out there.