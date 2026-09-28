Former All-Star Reveals Why Maple Leafs Didn’t Re-Sign Him

Jack Campbell on his Tenure with the Maple Leafs

“I would’ve given everything to stay in Toronto,” Campbell said on the podcast. “I loved it, the boys, my connection with them. But they didn’t offer the deal I felt I deserved and played at.”

Campbell signed a $5 million-per-season contract that offseason, a commitment the Maple Leafs and former general manager Kyle Dubas simply couldn’t afford to make at the time. It marked the largest contract of Campbell’s career up to that point.

Campbell’s first season with the Oilers didn’t go to plan as he struggled mightily, with a career-worst .888 save percentage and a goals-against average of 3.41. This continued to translate into the 2023-24 season, where he only suited up in five games for the Oilers before being sent down to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors for the remainder of his Edmonton Oilers career. Campbell then later had a short stint with the Detroit Red Wings’ minor league team, the Grand Rapids Griffins, during the 2024-25 season before ending his career.

While Campbell had been performing strongly for the Maple Leafs over the final two seasons with the organization, he began to struggle mentally. Dubas attempted to help Campbell with his struggles and cared for the netminder deeply, Campbell noted.