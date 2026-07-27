Former Maple Leafs Goalie Announces Retirement

Former Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Michael Hutchinson has announced his retirement after spending parts of 13 seasons in the NHL

The Winnipeg Jets, another team Hutchinson played for during his NHL career, made the announcement of the goalie’s retirement at age 36 official on their social media.

“After 11 seasons in the @NHL , Michael Hutchinson has called it a career. Congrats Hutch! We can’t wait to see you at the Alumni Game in October,” the Jets wrote on X.

As Winnipeg noted in its X post, hockey fans will get to see Hutchinson play at their Alumni Game in October. So while he has retired from NHL action, he’s not completely done playing hockey.

Michael Hutchinson Was a Reliable Backup Goalie

After being drafted by the Boston Bruins with the 77th overall pick in the third round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Hutchinson made his NHL debut with the Jets in 2013. He ended up spending his first five seasons in the league with Winnipeg, while also playing for the Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, and the Maple Leafs.

In 154 career NHL appearances, Hutchinson had a record of 57-62-18 with a 2.93 GAA, a .903 SV%, and 6 career shutouts, fine numbers for a dependable backup goaltender.

Toronto Had Him For Parts of 4 Seasons

While Hutchinson did play the most games in his career for the Jets, he also spent parts of four seasons with the Maple Leafs over two different stints, first from 2018 to 2020, and then again from 2020 to 2022.

Hutchinson was a solid third-string goalie for the Maple Leafs as the team used him as more of a backup to the backup.

Overall, Hutchinson had a respectable NHL career. While he was never a true No. 1 goalie, he did have several years with the Jets where he played in nearly half of their games, and he had two stints in Toronto, which shows how much the organization respected and valued him.

The last time we saw Hutchinson in the NHL was during the 2023-24 season when he played in one game with the Red Wings. In 2024-25, he played with SaiPa Lappeenranta in SM-liiga.