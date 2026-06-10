Gavin McKenna Draws Comparisons to 2 Stanley Cup Winners

The debate regarding Gavin McKenna as the presumptive first-overall choice in the 2026 NHL Draft rages on. While some scouts, executives, and pundits are sold on his skills, others have questioned his potential to become a true generational player.

As The Athletic’s Corey Pronman expounded in an insightful piece, McKenna is drawing some serious comparisons.

In particular, the Toronto Maple Leafs target at #1 has entered a conversation that includes two multiple Stanley Cup winners, Patrick Kane and Nikita Kucherov.

“I get the concerns, and I have them as well, but there is a realistic chance he’s Patrick Kane or Nikita Kucherov. His brain and hands are that special.”

The comments, as uttered by an unnamed scouting director, highlight just how impressive McKenna’s skill set is, concerns notwithstanding.

The concerns generally revolve around Gavin McKenna’s apparent lack of compete. Some scouts have expressed concerns regarding his ability to dig for pucks, go to the net, and potentially stack up to the rigors of playoff hockey.

“The issue is his profile isn’t amazing, and there are guys who are close to him. But if you don’t take him and he becomes what some think he can, you look like an idiot.”

Indeed, the last thing that John Chayka and the Maple Leafs want is to be the ones who passed on Gavin McKenna. Since it’s just the third time in history that Toronto gets to pick first, the organization wants to make sure it gets the right guy.

Maple Leafs Looking to Avoid Major Draft Mistake

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to avoid a major NHL Draft mistake, similar to the ones that happened in 1993 and 2012.

In 1993, the Ottawa Senators had the first-overall pick. The Sens, with their second-ever selection, took Alexandre Daigle. They passed on a guy named Chris Pronger, who went second overall to the then-Hartford Whalers.

Daigle wasn’t a clear-cut high-end prospect like Gavin McKenna. The Sens went a bit out on a limb with Daigle. Needless to say, Ottawa passed on Pronger, Paul Kariya, and even a late first-rounder like Saku Koivu.

In 2012, perhaps the worst first-overall selection went to the Edmonton Oilers. They took Nail Yakupov. Unlike McKenna, Yakupov showed plenty of red flags even during his days with the Sarnia Sting. The Oilers ignored the signs and banked on his high-end offensive talent.

Unfortunately, that bet didn’t pay off.

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Gavin McKenna Will Have to Work Hard to Prove He’s No Bust

Gavin McKenna will need to work hard to prove he’s no bust. That situation will entail working on the defensive aspects of his game, while also addressing his drive and competitiveness.

Those are two of the key characteristics of McKenna’s weaknesses. As Pronman quoted a scouting director, there are concerns about McKenna being the right guy to win championships.

“McKenna is the most talented player in the draft. But is he the most likely guy to win a championship? That’s what we’re going to be talking about in meetings.”

The debate will rage on until McKenna proves, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that he was the right pick at first overall. If he ends up falling into a similar category as Alexis Lafreniere, the Maple Leafs will face severe backlash for years to come.