Maple Leafs’ Gavin McKenna Praised by Projected Top 2027 Draft Pick

It is only the preseason, but Gavin McKenna has already made a strong first impression with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The top 2026 draft pick recorded one assist in two games as he gets ready for his rookie season in the NHL. McKenna did not look out of place on the ice as he has already started to show what he can do at this level. He will be expected to play a major role for the team this season as the Maple Leafs look to get back into postseason contention. Landon DuPont, the projected top prospect in the 2027 draft class, discussed what makes McKenna tick.

DuPont Praises McKenna’s Game

DuPont made a guest appearance on Leafs Morning Take today, in which he was asked about his thoughts on McKenna. DuPont had this to say regarding McKenna’s game: “I think just the way he sees the game. Obviously, he’s not the biggest guy, but he’s got so much skill and he sees the ice so well that he can make defenders look silly when they come at him. He’s just so good with the puck and he’s so smart out there.”

McKenna has made his mark for his offensive creativity; this is where he was able to separate himself from the rest of his draft class. His uses his elite vision to make plays and set up his linemates for Grade A chances. He is also dynamic with the puck on his stick, making him hard for the opposition to defend.

DuPont would have a firsthand account of this, having suited up against McKenna in the WHL. Prior to his transition to the college ranks with Penn State University last season, McKenna played Canadian junior hockey with the Medicine Hat Tigers. DuPont has spent the last two seasons in the same league for the Everett Silvertips, but he will be making the switch.

DuPont Going the Same Route as McKenna

Like McKenna, DuPont has decided to make the jump to the NCAA level as he heads into his draft season. He will also be playing in the Big Ten, but for the Michigan Wolverines. This is a move that would appear to make sense for DuPont as he had nothing left to prove in juniors.

It will be interesting to see how smoothly DuPont adjusts to the college game and how he stacks up against tougher competition. It took McKenna some time to get comfortable with Penn State last year after dominating the prior two seasons in the WHL. However, he turned up his game as the campaign wore along closer to the draft. He would end the season with 15 goals and 36 assists for 51 points in 35 games.

DuPont approaches this season in a similar boat as McKenna had last year. He is currently the runaway favorite to go first overall next summer, but he has an entire year of hockey ahead of him to prove that he deserves the nod. It will be fascinating to watch DuPont this season and see if he can replicate the strong form that McKenna showed last year.