Maple Leafs Reportedly Set to Make Major Front Office Addition

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly set to make a major addition to their front office.

Toronto surprised the hockey world when the Maple Leafs hired John Chayka as their new general manager and also brought Maple Leafs legend Mats Sundin to work alongside him.

Then, following the NHL Draft, the Maple Leafs fired several front office people, including Canadian women’s hockey icon Hayley Wickenheiser. Yet, it appears Chayka is already making hires. Toronto is reportedly set to hire former Boston Bruins assistant general manager Evan Gold, according to Boston Globe reporter Kevin Paul Dupont.

“Bruins Tuesday make an array of FO moves — including hiring of former B’s draftee Kevyn Adams as Advisor to GMDS. Evan Gold departing FO – hints over weekend had him joining TML FO,” Dupont wrote on X.

Gold was considered a top candidate for the Maple Leafs GM job. So for Toronto to land him as an assistant GM alongside Chayka would be a major get.

The Bruins announced on Tuesday that Gold would be leaving the organization effective August 1, so the Maple Leafs’ hiring him wouldn’t take place until after that date. But all signs point to Toronto landing Gold.

What Did Gold do With Bruins?

Gold was considered a top candidate for GM jobs this offseason, as he was linked to Toronto and Vancouver.

However, the Bruins AGM didn’t get any, and now it appears he’s leaving Boston’s front office anyway. With the Bruins, Gold reportedly dealt with Boston’s salary cap analysis, CBA compliance, and pro scouting, among other roles.

Gold also served as the GM of the Providence Bruins, Boston’s AHL team. He’s also known as a tough negotiator. He also has an analytics background, which teams desire, as he’s good with the salary cap. He’s also a former lawyer, which helps him with contracts.

Gold had been with the Bruins for 11 years, first serving as director of legal affairs before his promotion to assistant GM in 2023, and now he appears set to join the Maple Leafs’ front office.

Maple Leafs Move on From Wickenheiser Among Others

Toronto made sweeping changes to the front office after the first wave of free agency.

One of the shocking moves was the team moving on from Wickenheiser, and she seemed surprised by the decision.

“For the past eight seasons, it has been an incredible honor to work for the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Wickenheiser wrote in part of her statement. “Over the last few days, John Chayka and I had several discussions about my role moving forward. During those conversations, my expectation was that I would be in a position to continue to have a significant impact within the organization. However, it became clear that his leadership group envisioned a different path.”

Toronto also parted ways with several key analytics employees. Also, assistant general manager Darryl Metcalf and head of amateur scouting Mark Leach, among others, were let go.

“As part of our ongoing evaluation of the organization, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with some valued colleagues,” Chayka said in a statement. “These decisions were not easy and are not a reflection of the commitment of the impacted people. We are sincerely grateful for everything they have contributed to this organization and wish them nothing but the very best in the future.”

Toronto is now rebuilding its front office with the hiring of Gold.