Insider Claims Auston Matthews is the Maple Leafs Only Untouchable Asset

The Toronto Maple Leafs are a team that have already been busy this offseason after a turbulent 2025-2026 campaign, in which the club failed to make the postseason.

Thus far, the moves in Toronto have been based around management and the coaching staff. There will almost certainly be movement in regards to the roster as well during the summer.

The player who has circulated in rumors the most is franchise forward Auston Matthews. Matthews has two years left on his contract with the team; speculation has mounted that his future with the organization could be in doubt after a disappointing season for him and the team.

Matthews is Unlikely to be Moved

Insider Chris Johnston believes it is unlikely that Toronto explores trading Auston Matthews. Johnston stated on his show: “One of the things I’ve been told by other teams…the message that’s come out from their front office is they’re willing to discuss any players on their roster except Auston Matthews.”

This message points to the urgency of the situation in Toronto. With a new front office and what will be a fresh coaching staff in place next season, the results have to improve soon. Especially after landing the first overall pick in this upcoming 2026 draft that will likely see top prospect Gavin McKenna join the storied Original Six squad.

It appears few players are safe with Toronto moving forward as all options are on the table towards implementing a quick retooling process aimed at getting this team back into playoff contention status soon. Morgan Rielly is among the most notable names on the Maple Leafs trade block.

It makes sense that Matthews would be the only untouchable asset in this organization. The 2016 first overall pick has spent his entire 10 year career donning the Maple Leaf on his crest. The identity of this team runs through their captain.

Toronto Needs to Support Matthews

Matthews needs to turn around his from; he will be 29 at the start of the 2026-2027 season. This should be his prime years. And yet, his play has dropped off in form of late. Matthews is coming off of his worst season in the NHL, as he amassed just 27 goals and 26 assists in 60 games.

It is up to Toronto to reload this team and give Matthews the support he needs on offense. The loss of Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights last summer has hurt Matthews’ production. They failed to fill that void over the offseason with a flurry of depth additions that did not live up to the billing.

McKenna is expected to join Matthews next season, that will help the team’s cause towards searching for more offense. Toronto needs to do more though; they cannot expect the 18 year old alone to shoulder the responsibility of turning this team around.

Toronto cannot afford to squander these next two years of Matthews contract. If this group does not show upward progress, they may have no choice but to move on from their coveted player. The time is now for the Maple Leafs to win.