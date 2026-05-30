Insider Delivers the Latest on Auston Matthews’ Future With Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the most interesting teams of the NHL offseason to monitor with a flurry of activity taking place within the organization. Between the John Chayka general manager change, Craig Berube firing and draft lottery win; it has already been a busy period in Toronto.

All that is not even taking into account the questionable future of the Maple Leafs franchise player Auston Matthews. Like Connor McDavid with the Edmonton Oilers, Matthews has just two years remaining on his current contract with his club.

There has been constant speculation regarding what happens with Matthews and Toronto. Does he extend with the club when the time comes? Or does he leave like his former teammate Mitch Marner after years and years of postseason failures?

Matthews Reportedly Happy in Toronto

The good news for Toronto fans is it sounds like Matthews is still happy in Toronto, despite all the outside talk suggesting otherwise. Via insider Emily Kaplan on ESPN: “There’s still a strong belief that nothing will change with Auston Matthews’ situation ahead of next season. He loves being captain in Toronto, loves the city and wants to win there.”

Matthews is coming off of an injury-shortened campaign in what was a season of struggle for him. He recorded the worst totals of his time with the club, amassing just 27 goals and 26 assists for 53 points in 60 games. Those would be respectable numbers for most players. However, for Matthews they did not meet the standard he has set as one of the top players in the league.

The loss of Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights clearly had a negative impact on Matthews. Besides William Nylander, he did have that level of a consistent elite linemate that he has normally had to work with in his career. Top prospect Gavin McKenna potentially joining this team next season would help as Matthews could develop a similar type of chemistry with him as he had with Marner.

Matthews will be hoping for a year with stronger health next season that would allow him to get back to his usual form. The Maple Leafs will need him to perform at his best if they wish to break back into the postseason after a disappointing miss this past year.

The Pressure is on for Matthews to Win With Maple Leafs

While the report that Matthews is content in Toronto is a positive development for Toronto, that can always change. These next two seasons will be extremely important for the Maple Leafs future prospects moving forward. The team needs to climb up in the standings once again and re-assert themselves as a playoff contending squad.

It would be a failure for this team to not win a Stanley Cup during the Matthews tenure. Patience will likely only go so far. If Toronto continues to struggle over these next couple years, the temperature in the Matthews camp could shift. The Maple Leafs need to get back to their winning ways in order to keep their captain happy and want to stay.