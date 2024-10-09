Insider: Maple Leafs Have Begun Extension Talks With Star Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs have started extension talks with star forward John Tavares, according to TSN’s NHL insider Pierre LeBrun.

Tavares is entering the final year of his seven-year $77 million deal. The star forward has made it clear he wants to remain in Toronto and LeBrun says he and the Maple Leafs have had preliminary talks about an extension.

Play

“There’s something happening from the point of view that there have been contract talks,” LeBrun said on Insider Trading. “There’s been back-and-forth between Tavares’ camp, led by agent Pat Brisson and the Leafs front office just to get the ball rolling. I don’t think anything is imminent. Although I do hear that that dialogue is supposed to pick up again in the near future.

“I don’t know if there’s a huge rush from the team perspective,” LeBrun continued. “I mean, listen, there’s a mutual desire between the team and John Tavares to get something done at some point. John Tavares, of course, calls Toronto home, was raising a family in Toronto. But I think from the Leafs perspective, yeah, something they want to get done. I don’t know if they’re in a rush to do it.”

It’s interesting that the Maple Leafs and Tavares have started extension talks. But, as LeBrun says, there isn’t a rush from Toronto’s end to get a deal done.

Tavares has been with the Maple Leafs since the 2018-19 season. In his six years with Toronto, he’s skated in 440 games recording 184 goals and 235 assists for 419 points.

Tavares Gives Up Maple Leafs Captaincy

Play

Tavares was named captain of the Maple Leafs ahead of the 2019-20 season.

However, heading into the final year of his contract, Tavares decided to relinquish the captaincy as the Maple Leafs named Auston Matthews captain.

“I just wanted to let him know what I thought about him and that I thought the time was now for him to take charge and be the captain and be the leader of our club and how ready he was for it,” Tavares said at the press conference. “He’s got my full support to continue what when I came here six years ago to do and wanting to bring the Stanley Cup back here to Toronto and finding a way to do that.”

Tavares felt like it was time for Matthews to be the captain of the Maple Leafs, which is why he gave it up. The 34-year-old will be an assistant captain for Toronto in the 2024-25 NHL season.

Tavares Wants to Remain in Toronto

Play

Ahead of the season starting, Tavares spoke at media day on September 18 and made it clear he wants to stay in Toronto.

Tavares was born and raised in the area and he says his goal is to bring the Stanley Cup back to Toronto.

“All I am going to control is go out there and play at a very high level. Help our team focus on trying to win a Stanley Cup this year,” Tavares said. “That’s what our goal is and what our goal has been since I’ve come here. I have a tremendous amount of belief in this group from when I’ve came to now and the evolution of everything, but whenever that comes, obviously hopefully something can be worked out.

“It’s not something I am going to talk about or focus on every single day. But, obviously, I want to be here. I want to be here long term and hopefully that happens,” Tavares added.

Toronto will open its 2024-25 NHL season on October 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.