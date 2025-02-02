Insider Expects Maple Leafs to Trade Disgruntled Forward Before Deadline

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be active ahead of the trade deadline, but they could also subtract from their roster.

NHL insider and analyst Justin Bourne of Sportsnet believes the Maple Leafs will likely trade Nick Robertson ahead of the deadline. Robertson requested a trade in the offseason. But, he ended up signing a one-year deal to return to Toronto. However, Bourne now expects him to be dealt.

“I believe Robertson is not just an NHL player, but that he still has the potential to be a 20-to-25 goal scorer in the league,” Bourne wrote. “I also believe it won’t happen with the Leafs, because there’s no room in the top-six, and no room on the power play. He’s a great option with upside for a selling team to acquire in a deal where’s he’s probably a secondary piece. He’s a legitimate plus-value asset, at a time when the Leafs don’t have many, and are shopping.

“When Toronto gets healthy, it gets very hard to get into their lineup. They’ll literally only use Robertson on the third line. If at all (he isn’t cut out for any fourth line and they won’t try him top-six). Maybe he’s on such a cheap salary that he comes out of the press box as needed. But, if someone is going to head out, he makes the most sense,” Bourne added.

Robertson has skated in 44 games recording 8 goals and 4 assists for 12 points. The forward has struggled to produce this year. He even has been a healthy scratch at times, which is why Bourne expects the Maple Leafs to trade Robertson ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

Robertson Requested a Trade From the Maple Leafs

Toronto dealing Robertson wouldn’t be a huge surprise as he has been frustrated with his role with the team.

Robertson requested a trade this offseason before he ended up signing a one-year $875,000 deal.

“Sources say that RFA Nick Robertson has no plans to re-sign with the Leafs this summer. And, (he) has informed the team that he would like to be traded,” NHL insider Chris Johnston reported on June 30.

Robertson ended up re-signing, but now Bourne expects the Maple Leafs to give the former second-round pick a fresh start.

Toronto Could Deal Top Prospect

Along with Robertson being traded, Bourne expects the Maple Leafs to deal one of Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten.

Cowan and Minten are the Maple Leafs’ top prospects. But, Bourne thinks Toronto will need to give up one of them in a trade.

“The Leafs don’t need a deadline where they add a couple bottom-six grinders and a seventh defenceman. It’s a Weird Year, without any clear favorites, and the Leafs have as good a chance as any other team. They need to separate themselves with a bigger move,” Bourne wrote. “Again, they don’t have a ton of assets, but to acquire a real player they’ll have to give someone up. Minten is a guy who would get another team excited (he can play in the NHL today and is, at worst, a very high IQ two-way third-line center). Cowan is the higher upside, higher risk on the downside play. So you have a prospect who would suit just about any selling team’s fancy. “

Toronto is 31-19-2 and in second place in the Atlantic Division.