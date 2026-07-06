Maple Leafs’ Newly Signed $8M Winger Given Disappointing Prediction

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a splash this offseason, but one signing may not be a good deal.

Toronto signed winger Jack Roslovic to a two-year, $8 million deal to potentially bolster the top-six. However, Roslovic has struggled at times, especially in the playoffs, so NHL analyst Justin Bourne thinks the winger will have a hard time even cracking the lineup.

“The Leafs signed a bunch of grinders, so it’s tough to blame them for chasing some speed to go with the ability to transport the puck. But I’m not sure he fits in the top six, or in the bottom six exactly either, so I’m curious to see if he finds a steady home in the lineup,” Bourne wrote.

Roslovic has proven he can be an effective goal scorer, but he doesn’t fit a bottom-six role, so if he isn’t producing, it’s hard for him to stay in the lineup. And, Roslovic has struggled in the playoffs and in bigger games, which could be an issue down the stretch.

Roslovic recorded 21 goals and 15 assists for 36 points in 69 games last season. Yet, in the playoffs, he failed to score a goal, and in 51 career playoff games, he’s recorded just 3 goals.

Maple Leafs GM Explains Roslovic Signing

Although Bourne isn’t a fan of the Roslovic signing, Maple Leafs GM John Chayka felt like he fit an important role.

Chayka believes Roslovic can play center if needed, but he is someone who has a history with Auston Matthews and can add some more offense.

“He is a bit of a Swiss-army knife, right? We like him up the middle, too. He has actually performed quite well there, especially as his game has matured over the years,” Chayka said. “He’s a great skater who is great through the neutral zone. He is a guy who has a history with Auston, so that certainly helps. The right shot was an important part.

“If you look at our lineup from last year and our inability to create offense in certain situations, we really felt like the over-indexed lefties were a problem. The fact that he is a right shot, and with Auston and John are up the middle, these are different options for the coaching staff.”

Roslovic played with Matthews at the US National Team Development Program and could begin the year on the top line.

Toronto’s Active Offseason

The Maple Leafs had a disappointing year last season, and Chayka has overhauled the roster in his first offseason as GM.

In Chayka’s first offseason, the Maple Leafs moves are as follows: