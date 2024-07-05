Insider Says Maple Leafs ‘Would Look’ at Trading 3 Players

The Toronto Maple Leafs would be willing to trade three players to create cap space to improve their team, according to NHL insider Chris Johnston.

The Maple Leafs are currently over the salary cap by $1.5 million, according to CapFriendly, but that does include the Jani Hakanpaa whose contract has not been made official due to injury concerns.

However, according to Johnston, Toronto is open to trading Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampf, and Timothy Liljegren to create cap space.

“They would look at moving Kampf, Jarnkrok, or Timothy Liljegren in the right deal. I should be very clear, that is not to say they are trying to get rid of them at all costs, but I think that because of the Leafs’ salary cap, they are pretty tight up against it. Really, at this point of the off-season, they blueline looks different, obviously made the moves in net. But, I think they will have to get creative to address any changes they want to make at forward,” Johnston said on The Chris Johnston Show on July 4.

“Those types of players could be had, but I don’t have any reason to believe anything is close or will happen. Entering this offseason, they were open-minded about that. The reason those players have the contracts they do, they do provide a function, it’s just if they could upgrade by moving those players to create the cap room, I think they do so,” Johnston added.

Jarnkrok has two years left on his deal that pays him $2.1 million per season. Kampf also has two years left on his deal that will pay him $2.4 million per year.

Liljegren, the lone defenseman mentioned, just signed a new two-year deal worth $3 million per season, but despite the new contract has been mentioned in trade rumors.

Liljegren Wanted to Remain With Maple Leafs

Before Liljegren had signed his contract extension, he had been the subject of trade rumors. Yet, after his signing, he said he always wanted to play for the Maple Leafs and was excited to sign a multi-year deal there.

“I feel good. Toronto was always the place I wanted to be, and I’m happy we got it done. It was pretty easy talking with Toronto,” Liljegren said to the media. “I feel I took some big steps last year and kind of got derailed a little bit because of my injuries. A little bit unlucky with two big ones that cost me some games. But I still took strides in my game offensively.”

Liljegren recorded 3 goals and 20 assists for 23 points in 55 games for the Maple Leafs in the 2023-24 season.

Jarnkrok and Kampf’s Role in Toronto

If Jarnkrok and Kampf don’t get traded, both will be bottom-six forwards for the Maple Leafs.

Jarnkrok is projected to be the third-line right winger according to DailyFaceoff.com. He’s also expected to get play time on the second power-play unit, and second penalty kill unit. Last season, he recorded 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points in 52 games.

Kampf, meanwhile, is the fourth-line center in Toronto. He also is on the top penalty kill unit, as he is a solid defensive forward. Last season with the Maple Leafs, Kampf recorded 8 goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 78 games.