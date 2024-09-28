Insider Reveals 2 Maple Leafs Players As Potential Trade Candidates

NHL insider Darren Dreger says Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf are trade candidates.

The Maple Leafs are right up against the salary cap and with the team still needing to sign Max Pacioretty, Toronto likely will need to make a trade or two. Speaking on “First Up” on TSN 1050 Dreger mentioned Jarnkrok and Kampf as trade candidates.

“So to comply with the cap, who are we looking at? I’m looking at guys like Jarnkrok, and maybe David Kampf,” Dreger said. “They’re decent players. There’s a reliability concern for me when I look at Jarnkrok. I mean if he’s not available, then he’s not helping you. But, he’s been around the National Hockey League long enough that I think you could find a fresh start for him, a new home for him. David Kampf is a safe fourth-line center. He gives you everything he has and Berube might love that.”

Jarnkrok is entering the third year of his four-year $8.4 million deal. He projects to be Toronto’s second-line right winger. Last season, he skated in 52 games recording 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points.

Kampf, meanwhile, is Toronto’s fourth-line center and is entering the second year of his four-year $9.6 million deal. He recorded 8 goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 78 games.

Insider Doesn’t Think Maple Leafs Should Deal Nick Robertson

One name that has been rumored to be on the trade block is Nick Robertson.

The former second-round pick requested a trade this offseason, but he ended up signing a one-year $875,000. However, his name has still come up in trade rumors, but Dreger doesn’t think Robertson should be the one the Maple Leafs look to move.

“So, I’m just saying, we keep looking collectively as a media at Nick Robertson being the obvious guy who’s going to get pushed out, and I don’t think that’s fair,” Dreger said. “He’s (Robertson) actually had a really good camp. We’re so quick to look at Robertson because he wanted out, and he did until he didn’t.”

Robertson has skated in 87 games recording 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points in his NHL career.

William Nylander ‘All Good’ After Injury Scare

Maple Leafs star forward William Nylander left Toronto’s preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens on September 26 due to an injury.

Robertson pushed Nylander and he awkwardly fell and left the game. However, it was a precautionary reason as the skilled forward said he’s all good.

“He called me after the game and I said all good,” Nylander said. “He scored, so it’s all good… He did it properly. Also, the ice is a little bit soft at the beginning of the year, so I think that also contributed to me digging forward into the ice a little bit, so led to a toe pick but whatever. It is what it is.”

Robertson, meanwhile, apologized for the incident, despite Nylander saying he did the right thing.

“Obviously, elephant in the room, with the Willy situation. It’s unfortunate, I was trying to give him a bit of a boost there,” Robertson said. “It is what it is.”

The Maple Leafs open its 2024-24 NHL season on October 9 against the Canadiens.