Jim Hiller Just Revealed What He Really Likes About This Maple Leafs Star

The Toronto Maple Leafs earned their first victory of the season on Wednesday against the New York Islanders. The Maple Leafs got off to a hot start, scoring two goals early in the contest and never looking back, defeating New York 2-1.

The Maple Leafs got contributions across the board, whether that was on the scoresheet or in the late stages of the contest on the defensive end. Easton Cowan had another standout performance and looked good for the second consecutive night. The 21-year-old was flying around the ice and was the driving force of the Maple Leafs’ offence, assisting on the first goal while also scoring the second goal of the game.

Jim Hiller on Easton Cowan’s Beginning of the Season

Jim Hiller, during his postgame media availability, spoke about Cowan and how he has looked thus far in the season.

“I think his confidence, skating, these are the things that I’ve been told. What I like most of all is that he’s really determined. He’s early at the rink. He’s really taking this seriously at a really young age. That’s positive for us.”

“Again, I just like his trajectory and how mentally he really wants it. It’s easy to say. Then there are all these things that you have to do. When I see him getting to the rink early and stretching and eating and then going into the gym, that tells me he’s on the right path.”

Hiller’s Evaluation of Anthony Stolarz

Hiller also spoke about Stolarz’s game on Wednesday, as well as what he was expecting heading into the season.

“Again, it’s hard for me because I don’t know the players that well. But whatever he’s done, it’s been outstanding.”

“I was just talking to Bob about him, and they have a good relationship. Bob was just so happy; thought he played remarkably. Maybe that has some effect on a guy, too, just the comfort level with the two of them.”

The power-play was an area heading into the campaign the Maple Leafs needed to improve. Too many times, the Maple Leafs would let opportunities and wins slip due to the man advantage, and early signs show a vastly improved power-play.

Maple Leafs Need an Improved Power-Play in 2026-27

“What a play by Morgan. And then Schaefer had a couple on the other side. We always say, when you don’t clear it, it seems to end up in the back of your net somehow, some way. Fortunately for Stoli, or because of Stoli, it didn’t happen to us.”

“Big play by Morgan. I just liked the goal. Great shot by Roslovic. Didn’t overthink it. I think probably our first unit needs to have a little bit more of that mindset, too. We’ve got a lot of talent out there, and we’re looking for this play and that play. Rosie just got it, fired it hard and low, and Easton was there.”

The Maple Leafs are back in action on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators in the Battle of Ontario. If history repeats itself, the Maple Leafs will have to come out firing, as the Senators always play well in Toronto.