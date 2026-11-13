Jim Hiller Reacts After Maple Leafs Lose 5 Straight Games

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller shared his reaction after his team lost their fifth game in a row on Thursday night.

The Maple Leafs lost 5-2 to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at home. It was Toronto’s fifth straight loss, dropping the team to 8-11-2 on the season for just 18 points, which is only one ahead of the Detroit Red Wings for last place in the Atlantic Divsion.

Jim Hiller Reacts After Latest Loss

Speaking to reporters after Toronto lost to Minnesota, Hiller shared his reaction to the team’s latest defeat, suggesting that he still sees light at the end of the rainbow despite everything seemingly going against the Maple Leafs right now.

“I see lots of hope. I see lots of hope. Yeah, yeah, I see lots of hope. I see it all over the place. I really do,” Hiller said.

When speaking about Matt Boldy’s game-winning goal, one of three on the night for Boldy, who had a hat trick, Hiller pointed to miscommunication.

“We screwed that up in the neutral zone. It shouldn’t have got to that point. Once it got to that point, it makes it hard… There’s a chance to clean that up,” Hiller said.

Maple Leafs Fans Want Jim Hiller Fired

Given how badly the Maple Leafs are struggling right now, it shouldn’t surprise you to hear that fans want to see Hiller fired, as he does not appear to be the right man for the job.

The Maple Leafs interviewed 55 head coaching candidates this summer but ultimately settled on Hiller as the team’s new bench boss. Though it’s only 21 games, which is exactly 25% of the season, the early returns aren’t looking good, and Toronto fans want to see their head coach canned.

Given that Toronto is already paying former head coach Craig Berube money to sit at home, it’s unlikely that they would pay for a second head coach to sit on the couch and collect his check. But given the way the team has played so far, you can’t blame Maple Leafs fans for wanting to see the club fire Hiller soon.