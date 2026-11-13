Matt Boldy Has Hat Trick as Wild Smash Maple Leafs

Minnesota Wild star Matt Boldy had a hat trick as the Wild defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Thursday night on the road.

Minnesota won for the second straight game as they sent the Maple Leafs to their fifth straight defeat with the dominant 5-2 win.

The Wild won for the fifth time in their last six games as they moved to 14-3-4 on the season with 32 points, which leads the Central Division, the Western Conference, and is tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for the most points in the NHL right now.

Matt Boldy Scores Hat Trick for Wild

Per Wild PR, Boldy’s hat trick was the sixth of his career for Minnesota.

“Matt Boldy notches his sixth career hat trick to give the #mnwild a 3-2 lead at the 3:59 mark in the third period.”

Boldy has now scored 10 goals this season to go along with 11 assists for 21 points in 21 games this year for Minnesota, as he’s one of the most important player on one of the best teams in the NHL.

The Quiet Superstar

Boldy was drafted by the Wild with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 25-year-old American is in his sixth season with the Wild. He has played in 382 career regular-season games for Minnesota, scoring 154 goals and 196 assists for 350 points overall.

He is one of the most underrated players in the NHL right now, as he does not get as much love as his teammates Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes, yet Boldy is just as important to what the Wild are doing as anyone else on the team’s roster.

Minnesota looks like one of the best teams in the NHL right now, and could potentially even capture the franchise’s first Stanley Cup if they can keep up this sort of strong play going through the rest of the regular season and the playoffs.

Until then, the team will continue to enjoy strong performances from everyone on their roster, as everyone appears to be buying into the team cause as the Wild keep winning games and show that they are to be taken seriously as a contender.