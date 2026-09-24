Jim Hiller Wasn’t Happy With Maple Leafs’ Top Line, Then This Happened

“Really trying to help everyone elevate and, like I said, trying to be more than just a guy that complements guys, really trying to push and trying to produce and play defensively and be a good winger.”

“It was good. I think obviously there’s some rust to shake off, but I’ve mentioned before, it’s the communication. The quicker you kind of nip it in the bud, the better it’s going to be going forward. So just keep on trying to build, keep on trying to have an open dialogue, and let everything else figure itself out.” Roslovic said postgame on Wednesday.

Roslovic’s relationship goes far beyond the few days they have worked together at training camp. The 29-year-old played alongside Auston Matthews when they were part of the USA Hockey NDTP throughout their junior careers. The two formed a trio of a dominant line that was called “The Superman Line.”

Roslovic signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Maple Leafs on July 1st. He has spent his career bouncing around five teams, but has been an effective player in the NHL. Over his 595-game career, the Ohio native has registered just shy of 300 points. Last season with the Oilers, while he only played 69 games, Roslovic produced 36 points, scoring 21 goals, playing alongside Connor McDavid in the Edmonton Oilers’ top six.

The Maple Leafs are set to open the 2026-27 regular season on Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens, as they look to get back into the postseason picture.