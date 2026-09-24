Jim Hiller Wasn’t Happy With Maple Leafs’ Top Line, Then This Happened

The Toronto Maple Leafs wrapped up their preseason slate against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday with a sweep of the split-squad games, with most of the main roster winning 6-1 at Scotiabank Arena.
Wednesday showed that a lot of the new players feel more comfortable within the lineup and began creating chemistry with their linemates. Jack Roslovic was included in this, as he gave the Maple Leafs a 3-1 lead in the second period on the power play, a place where they struggled last season. Roslovic has played on the Maple Leafs’ top line alongside longtime friend Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies.
Jim Hiller Wanted More From the Maple Leafs Top Line
Heading into Wednesday night’s contest, head coach Jim Hiller was expecting the Maple Leafs’ top line to elevate their game as they head into the regular season.
“I’d like to see a little more, to be honest with you,” Hiller said. “I didn’t think, you know, Auston was really dangerous off the rush. We talked about that. That was clear. I didn’t think they spent enough time creating in the O-zone, which they need to do.
“If you’re going to play up there on the top line, you’ve got to create O-zone time as well. You can’t just be a rush line. So you have to have both elements. And I think the line, as it’s structured, should. So I’m looking for them to be better tonight, as three.”
Jack Roslovic Improves Play in Game Two
Roslovic felt his line did this on Wednesday night, and he also touched upon where he believes he can fit with the Maple Leafs this season.
“Really trying to help everyone elevate and, like I said, trying to be more than just a guy that complements guys, really trying to push and trying to produce and play defensively and be a good winger.”
“It was good. I think obviously there’s some rust to shake off, but I’ve mentioned before, it’s the communication. The quicker you kind of nip it in the bud, the better it’s going to be going forward. So just keep on trying to build, keep on trying to have an open dialogue, and let everything else figure itself out.” Roslovic said postgame on Wednesday.
Roslovic’s relationship goes far beyond the few days they have worked together at training camp. The 29-year-old played alongside Auston Matthews when they were part of the USA Hockey NDTP throughout their junior careers. The two formed a trio of a dominant line that was called “The Superman Line.”
Roslovic signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Maple Leafs on July 1st. He has spent his career bouncing around five teams, but has been an effective player in the NHL. Over his 595-game career, the Ohio native has registered just shy of 300 points. Last season with the Oilers, while he only played 69 games, Roslovic produced 36 points, scoring 21 goals, playing alongside Connor McDavid in the Edmonton Oilers’ top six.
The Maple Leafs are set to open the 2026-27 regular season on Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens, as they look to get back into the postseason picture.
Jim Hiller Wasn’t Happy With Maple Leafs’ Top Line, Then This Happened