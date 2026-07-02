John Chayka Provides Health Update on Max Domi

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has provided a health update on forward Max Domi, and it’s a positive one.

In May, the club revealed that Domi would be out indefinitely following complications from offseason surgery.

“Forward Max Domi underwent offseason surgery to address an issue he played through during the 2025-26 season. Due to complications arising from the procedure, Domi will be out indefinitely. Domi will continue working with the club’s medical staff and will be re-evaluated at the start of training camp,” the Maple Leafs said at the time.

We later found out that it was back surgery for Domi, and that there was an issue during the procedure that left him having trouble walking.

The Maple Leafs are expected to put Domi on long-term injured reserve to start next season as he recovers from this botched surgery. But there is optimism now that he won’t be out as long as initially thought.

John Chayka Provides Positive Health Update on Max Domi

Speaking to “The Real Kyper and Bourne Show” on Sportsnet, Chayka said that Domi is progressing well in his recovery, and he believes that the gritty forward will be a big part of the team’s roster next year.

“He’s progressing, which is the best news for everyone. He’ll come to camp. We’ll get kind of a more firm view at that point. I think Max is gonna be a big part of this, when that occurs is just a guess,” Chayka said.

Maple Leafs Facing Roster Crunch Up Front

The Maple Leafs signed a bunch of depth forwards on July 1, the first day of NHL free agency, so at the moment, there is a roster crunch up front for the Maple Leafs, and they need to put Domi on the LTIR to open up his cap space.

On July 1, the first day of NHL free agency, the Maple Leafs added a bunch of bottom-six players, including Jack Roslovic, Teddy Blueger, Zack MacEwen, Colton Sissons, and Brandon Duhaime via free agency, plus Nick Paul in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It was a pretty incredible roster churn by Chayka, who completely overhauled the team’s bottom six, bringing in several players who provide grit, checking, and the occasional scoring touch.

If Domi comes back, the club would surely be happy, because he’s a good player and one who plays a heart-and-soul role on the club’s roster. But at the same time, they are going to have to make some roster moves if that’s going to happen, with a player such as Dakota Joshua being someone who could potentially be traded to open up the cap room to activate Domi from LTIR.

Hopefully, Domi can heal up soon and get back to the Maple Leafs in time for training camp. That would be the ideal scenario for everyone involved.

But if he is going to be out for some time, then the team at least covered their bases with all of the signings they made on July 1.